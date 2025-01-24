New BMW iX1 Long Wheelbase Launched in India

BMW have launched the new iX1 Long Wheelbase in India at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 priced at Rs 49 lakh (ex-showroom introductory).

The new BMW iX1 Long Wheelbase is longer than the iX1 by 116 mm with a wheelbase 108 mm longer. This means that there is a more spacious cabin. It has adaptive LED headlights with the cornering function that turn with steering input, and it gets three-dimensional tail-lights. The double kidney grille is almost square and has an aluminium satin surround which is also carried over to the window surrounds and roof-rails.

The new BMW iX1 Long Wheelbase in this iX1 eDrive20L trim packs a single 150-kW motor that delivers 204 hp and 250 Nm of torque, allowing the vehicle to hit 100 km/h from a standstill in 8.6 seconds. With a battery pack of 66.4 kWh, the MIDC range offered by the car is 531 km. Also, the rapid DC charging set up can support up to 130 kW which can give a range of 120 km in just 10 minutes.

The new BMW iX1 Long Wheelbase gets a huge panoramic glass sunroof with an electric roller blind. The Harmon Kardon sound system has 12 speakers to immerse occupants in music. The interior is ished with the M Sport treatment with M Door Projector and aluminium-trimmed entry sills with M badging setting a sporty tone. The seats are in Veganza upholstery. You also don’t have to carry the key fob as your smartphone can act as a digital key which can be shared with up to four people.

With its combination of luxury, performance, and sustainability, the BMW iX1 Long Wheelbaseis poised to be a strong contender in the premium EV segment, offering a glimpse into the future of electric mobility in India.

