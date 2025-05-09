2025 Tata Tiago.ev: Fresh Look, Familiar Drive

The updated Tata Tiago.ev now comes with vibrant, youth-focused colour options and a refreshed interior design. But are these updates truly worth it? To find out, we took it for a spin around the city.

Story: Anvay Mahajan

Photography: Sanjay Raikar

The Tata Tiago.ev made its début in December 2022, with deliveries starting in March 2023, and I was among the owners of the very first batch. While the initial version was certainly impressive, it did leave room for a few minor improvements. Fast forward to 2025 and Tata have introduced the refreshed Tiago.ev, with a focus on the new-generation buyers.

On the outside, the 2025 Tata Tiago.ev features a refreshed look with a new mesh design on the front bumper. The top-end variant now also comes equipped with LED headlamps and daytime running lights (DRL). While the earlier Tiago.ev came in rather bland shades, the new model embraces a more youthful vibe with fresh and vibrant colour options. The one we drove was finished in Supernova Copper shade which has a subtle brownish tone. Apart from that, the car is also offered in a Chill Lime Dual Tone colour option, which I found to be a particularly striking and attractive shade. It adds a refreshing and playful touch to the car’s overall personality.

The most significant updates in the refreshed Tiago.ev are found inside the cabin. At first glance, the interior feels clean and minimalist, offering a sense of modern simplicity. The re-designed steering wheel, featuring piano black accents and a leatherette wrap, along with dual-tone seats add a touch of premium appeal. However, the highlight is the new 10.24-inch infotainment display—it features a sleek, user-friendly interface that elevates the overall experience. Additionally, the top-end variant now includes wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, enhancing convenience and connectivity on the go.

No car is flawless and we identified some issues with the Tiago.ev that require attention. The top-end variant now features a push-button start, while other variants retain a traditional key start. This was disappointing. Rear passenger seats lack a-c vents, making summer rides uncomfortable for them. Tata claim the top-end model includes an electric tail-gate release, but the boot button on the key fob was dysfunctional in this particular car. Additionally, a broken plastic panel on the rear parcel tray diminished the car’s overall appeal. The outside rear-view mirrors now no longer close automatically after locking the car.

The Tiago.ev retains the 24-kWh lithium-ion battery pack, with a claimed IDC range of 293 kilometres. In the summer heat of April, constant air-conditioning reduced the indicated range to 163 km. We drove the car from full charge to seven per cent and achieved 134 km, a decent result given the high a-c use. However, the air-conditioning ceased functioning when the battery dropped below 10 per cent charge.

The Tiago.ev’s motor continues to produce 55 kW (75 hp). Eco mode offers a smooth and relaxed drive, while Sport mode delivers a lively and responsive feel. Tata state that the EV accelerates from 0 to 60 km/h in 5.7 seconds, which is quick. The Tiago.ev has no mechanical updates, so driving dynamics feel familiar. The steering is notably light. When launching from Sport mode, the Apollo tyres on this car get overpowered under acceleration with quite a bit of wheelspin. The mode selector knob now switches among modes swiftly, a pleasing improvement on the previous model.

The price of the 2025 Tata Tiago.ev starts at Rs 7.99 lakh (ex-showroom), which remains unchanged from the previous model. Notably, the top-end XZ+ Tech LUX LR, which we drove, is now Rs 65,000 cheaper at Rs 11.14 lakh (ex-showroom) compared to the previous top-end. While this update is appealing, we felt the MG Comet offers superior urban practicality and handling. However, the Comet’s charging plug limits it to city use, whereas the Tiago.ev’s universal fast-charging port makes it a versatile, go-anywhere vehicle. With two extra doors and ample space for passengers and luggage, the Tiago.ev might be a better investment for those prioritizing range and space. However, upgrading from an older Tiago.ev may not be worthwhile.