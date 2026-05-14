Skoda Fabia Motorsport Edition Unveiled

The Skoda Fabia Motorsport Edition is a limited-edition model that celebrates the 125th anniversary of Skoda Motorsport



Skoda Auto has showcased the limited-run Fabia Motorsport Edition to mark 125 years of the brand’s motorsport tradition. This exclusive series of 125 cars is based on the Fabia 130 Special Edition and boasts a 130-kW (177-hp) 1.5 TSI engine, along with a sporty design inspired by the current Fabia RS Rally2 competition car. Besides, it also packs some references to the success of Skoda Motorsport vehicles.

The Skoda Fabia Motorsport Edition adds its own sporty stamp on the Fabia 130 special edition, the fastest series-production car thus far in the Fabia model range. It even features a styling package inspired by rallying, with visual elements drawn from the current Skoda Fabia RS Rally2 contender.

The overall design of the limited-edition model draws on the brand’s motorsport heritage. The Fabia Motorsport Edition is available exclusively in a Moon White metallic paint, complemented by contrasting black elements: the pillars, front and rear spoilers, diffuser, and black roof. The LED headlights with black inner surrounds sharpen the look of the front end. Unique 18-inch “Libra” alloy wheels with a smoked finish along with a lowered suspension setup make for a dynamic stance, as do the twin exhausts beneath the diffuser.

Moving to the interior which also showcases a motor sport feel. The front sports seats with integrated head-restraints offer strong lateral support and, like the dashboard, are enhanced with carbon-like trim. The interior’s exclusivity is underlined by the dashboard-mounted plaque with the car’s number within the limited run of 125 units, as well as the “Skoda Motorsport 125” emblem on the three-spoke sports steering wheel, as well as the bespoke door-sill trims featuring a racing decal motif.

At the heart of the Fabia Motorsport Edition is the aforementioned 1.5 TSI evo2 engine–an enhanced version of the standard 150-hp 1.5 TSI unit. The updated engine delivers a maximum output of 177 hp between 5,000 and 6,000 rpm, with a greater chunk of power available from as low as 3,500 rpm. The peak torque of 250 Nm is delivered across a broad range of 1,500 to 4,000 rpm.

Powertrain development specialists at Škoda Auto Technical Development modified selected components, including the intake manifold, vibration damper, and rocker arms to accommodate the increased output. The seven-speed DSG automatic transmission has been upgraded as well, with higher shift points for faster acceleration, rev-matched downshifts in “Sport” mode, and revised braking logic which enabled getting back on the power quicker.

Now, being a special-edition model, owners will get a special gift box, containing a Fabia Motorsport Edition certificate of origin, signed by members of the Board of Management of Skoda Auto, along with a protective transport case bearing the “Fabia 125” logo, and driving gloves. The highlight, though, is a unique collector’s item: a piece of the safety frame from a Skoda Fabia RS Rally2, further reinforcing the link between this limited-edition model and the Skoda Motorsport rally car sphere.

And, finally, since the Fabia has not only been long discontinued in India, but also with this one being a limited-run example, the chances of seeing the Fabia Motorsport Edition in India–unless imported by a well-heeled enthusiast–are negligible. Would you buy one if it was offered here?