Tata Adds Accomplished X 55 and Empowered X 55 Variants to Curvv.ev Line-up

The two variants are part of the Curvv.ev’s Long Range variant line

Tata Motors has added two premium, long-range variants (or “personas”) to its Curvv.ev model line-up, with the Accomplished X 55 priced at Rs 16.99 lakh and the Empowered X 55 priced at Rs 19.19 lakh. The latter will also be available in a #DARK edition paint scheme, retailing at Rs 19.49 lakh (all prices ex-showroom). And, speaking of which, along with the five colour options already available for the Curvv.ev, the SeriesX also gets a new Nitro Crimson colour.

Now, as mentioned, the new SeriesX variants are aimed at intercity travel, which Tata claims will be possible courtesy the Accomplished and Empowered variant lines’ ARAI-certified range of 502 km. For reference, the Series X personas employ the 55-kWh battery packs, mated to a Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor (PMSM) producing 123 kW (167 hp) and 215 Nm. Performance, too, stays unchanged, with 100 km/h from standstill in 8.6 seconds. That said, Tata has now announced a lifetime HV battery warranty on the new SeriesX personas.

Save for the new colourways, the SeriesX models are essentially identical to the Accomplished and Empowered variant lines that they are based on. The former gets a sliding panoramic sunroof, dual 10.25-inch screens, digital instrument cluster and touchscreen infotainment with navigation, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and a 360‑degree Surround View camera system with blind‑spot view monitor. The latter, meanwhile, gets ventilated front seats with a six‑way power‑adjustable driver seat, and two‑stage reclining rear seats, along with a 12.2-inch touchscreen infotainment system, with the Arcade.ev app suite, and a JBL nine‑speaker sound system. Also on offer is Level 2 ADAS with 20 features, besides premium additions such as 18-inch alloy wheels, V2V/V2L (vehicle to vehicle/vehicle to load) capability, and a gesture‑controlled powered tail-gate.