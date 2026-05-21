Mini Cooper S GP Inspired Edition Launched At Rs 58.90 Lakh

Only 30 units of the Mini Cooper S GP Inspired Edition will be built

The Mini Cooper S family has grown bigger in India, as the carmaker has launched the Mini Cooper S GP Inspired Edition at Rs 58.90 lakh (ex-showroom). The additional family member will however, only be available in limited quantities, 30 to be exact.

So what is the Mini Cooper S GP Inspired Edition all about? To start with, this special edition model gets elements inspired by the Mini GP, Mini’s fastest hatchback ever, the Mini GP. There’s an exclusive ‘Legend Grey’ shade with ‘Chilli Red’ roof and mirror caps. That’s not all, as there’s red and grey accents around the bonnet and sides as well as ‘GP Inspired’ branding on the side profile, and door sills.

Of course to really accentuate the sporty aspect, the diffuser, bumpers, door lock pins, tow strap, and alloy wheels are all retained from the JCW pack. Even the cabin gets ‘GP Inspired’ elements and as far as features are concerned, they include things like wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity , Level 1 ADAS, wireless charging, electronic stability control, ABS and a lane departure warning system.

Under the hood, the Mini Cooper S GP Inspired Edition is powered by a 204-hp 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine, paired with a seven-speed DCT. This allows a 0-100 km/h sprint in just 6.6 seconds. Some of the other performance trickery onboards includes an adaptive suspension setup, JCW sport brakes and three drive modes to play with.

Considering the exclusive nature of the Mini Cooper S GP Inspired Edition, it could potentially be a worthy pick as it enhances the already sporty character of the Cooper S with more aggression.