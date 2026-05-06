Range Rover SV models get more accessible in India 

India-UK FTA impact brings price drop of up to ₹ 75 lakh on the flagship SUVs from Jaguar Land Rover

A flagship SUV from Jaguar Land Rover India will be a little easier on the pocket as a significant price reduction for its imported Range Rover SV models has been announced, ahead of the anticipated India-UK Free Trade Agreement (FTA). Do note that the revised pricing applies only to Completely Built Unit (CBU) models imported from the UK and comes into effect immediately.

The flagship Range Rover SV now sees a sharp price correction, dropping from ₹ 4.25 crore to ₹ 3.50 crore (ex-showroom). Similarly, the Range Rover Sport SV pricing has been revised from ₹ 2.75 crore to ₹ 2.35 crore. This move strengthens the value proposition of these ultra luxury offerings in India.As part of the update, the Range Rover SV now also offers SV Ultra Metallic paint finishes in Gloss and Satin as standard.

CBU units aside, JLR has clarified that their locally manufactured models, including the Range Rover, Range Rover Sport, Range Rover Evoque, Range Rover Velar and Discovery Sport, will remain unaffected by the FTA. Meanwhile, the Defender and Discovery, which are produced in Slovakia, will also continue with their existing pricing range.

The revised pricing reflects anticipated duty benefits under the India UK FTA, aimed at making high-end luxury imports more accessible. These price cuts for the Range Rover SV CBU models should make them a more appealing proposition in their respective segments.