All-new Mercedes-Benz EQS Unveiled

The updated model maintains the EQ moniker, but promises enhanced range and charging, with revamped tech and comfort



Mercedes-Benz has showcased the latest iteration of its range-topping luxury electric sedan, the EQS. Built on the dedicated EVA platform and designed as a full-size luxury liftback, it combines limousine-like proportions with a streamlined “one-bow” silhouette aimed at reducing drag–coming in at just 0.20, comparable to a Formula 1 racecar–so as to maximise range.

Externally, the new EQS sports an illuminated grille with the signature three-pointed star pattern within the DRLs, and redesigned LED headlights, with the Ultra Range high beam–with a throw of up to 600 metres– doubling up as cornering lights. The sleek silhouette is in keeping with the characteristic aero profile, enhanced by the 5.2-metre overall length and 3,210-mm wheelbase, while the connected LED tail-lights give off an understated, elegant vibe.

A key highlight of the updated EQS lies in its advanced powertrain and battery specifications. While its predecessor featured 107.8 kWh and 118 kWh lithium-ion battery packs, the facelifted model sports larger 112-kWh and 122-kWh battery pack options, the former on the new EQS 400, with the latter on the new 800-volt architecture. Mercedes-Benz claims a WLTP range of 926 km, making the new EQS one of the longest-range electric sedans globally. Moreover, the new EQS benefits from ultra-fast DC charging (up to 350 kW on the EQS 450+, EQS 500 4MATIC and EQS 580 4MATIC, all three of which run 800-V architecture), adding a claimed 317 km (198 miles) of range in just 10 minutes.

Moving now to the interior; though replete with Nappa leather and chrome accents, the centerpiece here is the 56-inch MBUX Hyperscreen, which integrates three OLED displays—a 12.3-inch driver display, a 17.7-inch central touchscreen, and a 12.3-inch passenger screen—powered by an AI-driven interface with up to 24 GB RAM and eight CPU cores, and over-the-air update capability. Additional features include augmented reality navigation, Burmester 3D surround sound, and rear-seat entertainment screens.

Moreover, along with luxury amenities such as heated, ventilated, and massage-enabled seats, the EQS now introduces heated seatbelts up front, with seat-belt integrated airbags all around acting as yet another safety feature. This compliments existing tech such as Active Distance Assist DISTRONIC and Active Lane Keeping Assist, for another layer of safety. And along with external threats, as the EQS’ cabin is free from airborne threats as well, with its HEPA (High Efficiency Particulate Air) filter drawing out a claimed 99.65 per cent of particles from the incoming outside air.

Performance figures further underline the EQS’ flagship positioning. The line-up includes multiple configurations, from the rear-wheel-drive EQS 450+ producing 367 horsepower to high-performance dual-motor variants like the AMG EQS 53 generating 761 horsepower and up to 1,020 Nm. Acceleration times range from 5.9 seconds (0–100 km/h) in the base models to as quick as 3.4 seconds in AMG iterations, supported by fully variable 4MATIC all-wheel drive systems, rear-axle steering (up to 4.5 degrees) and adaptive AIRMATIC air suspension for enhanced ride comfort and handling stability.

Speaking now in the Indian context, the Mercedes-Benz EQS has been on sale in the EQS 580 4MATIC guise, assembled locally, and retailing at Rs 1.30 crore (ex-showroom). So, we expect the updated model to come in the same guise, though at a significant premium.

So, summing up, while Mercedes-Benz has integrated the other models that were previously under the EQ sub-brand into the mainstream line-up, the choice to maintain the EQS moniker likely means the brand does not want to dilute the “S-Class” name, arguably “the best car in the world”. Nevertheless, considering the leap that the all-new EQS has over its predecessor, it could well be a contender for the title of the “best electric car in the world”.