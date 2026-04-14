Hyundai’s New Ioniq Concepts Unveiled

Is this what future Hyundai Ioniq models will look like? Concepts from Beijing suggest so.

Hyundai Motor Company has showcased its all-electric Ioniq brand line-up in China, unveiling two design concepts–the Venus sedan and Earth family SUV–at the Ioniq brand launch event in Beijing. Hyundai’s showcase comes ahead of Auto China 2026, known popularly as the Beijing Auto Show, on April 24.

Hyundai says that the concepts highlight the brand’s readiness for China’s new energy vehicle (NEV) market. To that end, the carmaker has introduced a unique naming convention tailored for China. Future Ioniq models will be named after planets, symbolising how each vehicle orbits around the customer.

Guided by the ethos ‘Lead, don’t follow’, Hyundai says the two concepts’ designs feature unique single-curve silhouettes that are instantly recognisable and emotionally distinctive. Starting with the Venus sedan concept, its exterior, finished in “Radiant Gold” features a lightweight, frame-structured roof and a transparent spoiler. Its interior boasts a driver focused cockpit, and offers a combination of soft suede and solid, chrome-gold seatback for a premium feel, with the ‘Lumi’ AI assistant acting as a playful connection between driver and vehicle.

The Earth SUV concept, meanwhile, has an “Aurora Shield” colourway, and gets rugged details like body-coloured skid plates and contrasting side cladding. Its interior features mood lighting, which Hyundai says resembles tree shadows, along with ‘air-hug’ seats made of soft air modules. The AI assistant here is called “Aero”, and considering it’s a China-only model (thus far), it also gets hidden map patterns of Beijing.

Now, we already have the Ioniq 5 on sale in India, although positioned as a premium offering (Rs 46.30 lakh, ex-showroom). And though we reckon that derivatives of the Earth and Venus concepts–and indeed other upcoming models–may make it to our shores, we expect it may take quite a while. That said, the Hyundai Creta Electric, also on sale at Rs 18.02 lakh (ex-showroom) has all the requisite kit for the daily urban grind as well as weekend getaways.