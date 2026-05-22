Sportier New Honda City and its Hybrid Counterpart Launched in India for Rs 12 lakh

Honda has introduced the updated Honda City and Honda City e:HEV in India.

Story: Salman Bargir

The fifth generation Honda CIty has received a second mid-life cycle update and is now the longest in its segment. In its updated avatar, its face now has a wider hexagonal net-like mesh-pattern grille. Redesigned sleeker projector LED headlights are connected by full-width LED DRLs. The Honda logo has also been repositioned onto the bonnet lip from the grille, making space for one of the cameras of the new 360-degree camera system.

Both bumpers have been redesigned, with the front featuring triangular housings and the rear incorporating sportier black inserts. In profile, the City remains largely unchanged, apart from a new set of 16-inch dual-tone diamond-cut alloy wheels.

On the inside, the refreshed Honda City receives a dual-tone Ivory and Black cabin theme. The most noticeable update is a larger 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, complemented by an illumination light bar positioned below it that provides visual feedback for functions such as calls, volume adjustment and blind-spot monitoring. Honda has also finally introduced ventilated front seats, a long-awaited addition for Indian buyers.

Other updates include a dedicated round button for the 360-degree camera system positioned on the left-side stalk control near the steering column.

Additionally, the new Honda City now comes equipped with six airbags and an enhanced Level 2 ADAS suite featuring systems such as Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS), Adaptive Cruise Control, Road Departure Mitigation, Lane Keep Assist and Auto High Beam, among others.

The 2026 Honda City is available with a choice of two powertrain options. The first is the tried-and-tested 1.5-litre i-VTEC petrol engine producing 121-hp and 145-Nm, paired with either a six-speed manual gearbox or a seven-speed CVT.

The second option is the strong-hybrid powertrain, which develops 126-hp and 253-Nm and is paired with an e-CVT. It delivers a claimed fuel efficiency of 27.76 km/l, translating to a theoretical single-tank driving range of over 1,100 km.

The feature list includes wireless smartphone connectivity through Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a wireless phone charging pad, physical controls for the automatic climate control system, an eight-speaker surround sound setup, a single-pane electric sunroof, a PM 2.5 cabin air filter and multiple USB Type-C charging ports.

The new Honda City is available in a choice of six exterior colour options: Radiant Red Metallic, Obsidian Blue Pearl, Meteoroid Gray Metallic, Lunar Silver Metallic, Platinum White Pearl and the newly introduced Crystal Black Pearl.

The internal combustion-engined variants come with a three-year/unlimited-kilometre warranty, while the hybrid model is covered by a five-year/100,000-kilometre warranty. Prices for the new Honda City start at ₹12 lakh for the base SV six-speed manual variant and go up to ₹21 lakh for the top-spec strong-hybrid ZX+ trim.