Nissan Looks at a Brighter Future

Nissan has announced its long‑term vision, “Mobility Intelligence for Everyday Life”, with focus on AI-Defined Vehicles (AIDV), combined with a choice of diverse electrified powertrains.

Story: Salman Bargir

As part of its “Re:Nissan” global restructuring plan, the Japanese manufacturer will streamline its global portfolio from 56 to 45 models, while expanding the range of powertrain options. The focus will shift towards Artificial Intelligence (AI) driven technologies and features, alongside electrification across up to 90 per cent of its line-up in the long term.

The models have been categorised into four groups; The Heartbeat line-up will comprise models such as the Skyline and X-Trail, embodying the brand’s identity and emotional appeal, with a strong emphasis on innovation. The Core line-up will include models such as the Nissan X-trail and Juke EV aimed at sustaining scale and stability. The Partner line-up will comprise of models developed in collaboration with other manufacturers while the Growth line-up will target emerging markets.

Development will be concentrated on three product families that account for 80 per cent of Nissan’s global volume alongside strategy that redefines the roles for its three lead markets: Japan, USA and China. Model‑by‑model optimisation will give way to architecture‑led development, built on shared vehicle platforms, powertrains and software platforms. Other markets, including India are expected to play a more supportive role in this global strategy.

Among Nissan’s series-hybrid e-POWER-equipped powertrains is the new Nissan X-Trail, which will be built on an all-new body-on-frame construction. The Nissan Juke EV will serve as a core model for Europe, continuing with its bold, distinctive design and AI-backed features.

Making a comeback is the legendary Nissan Skyline nameplate, which is expected to debut first in Japan.

Nissan also aims to revitalise its luxury brand Infiniti through a wave of new and refreshed models, starting with the all-new 2027 QX65. This will be followed by a new mid-size hybrid SUV, a performance-oriented V6-engine sedan and two body-on-frame SUVs.

The upcoming offering from Nissan for India is the Tekton SUV, which is set to rival the likes of the Hyundai Creta.

Also Read: Did You Know Nissan Has a Plug-in Hybrid Pick-up Truck?