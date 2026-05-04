BYD Leopard 8 Plug-in Hybrid SUV Patented in India

The move reflects the Chinese automaker’s intent to expand beyond EVs into the premium plug-in hybrid SUV space



With the recent patent filing for the Leopard 8 Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV) SUV, BYD, so far known for its EV line-up, intends to shake up the Indian automotive space. Nevertheless, the Leopard 8 has, surprisingly, more than a single USP.

Starting with the most obvious: its sheer scale. At 5,195 mm long, 1,994 mm wide, and up to 1,905 mm tall, this SUV firmly sits in the full-size category. Its 2,920-mm wheelbase further underlines its road presence, and directly translates into generous cabin space–up to seven occupants–along with a large 400-litre boot capacity, making it as practical as it is imposing. For context, it is comparable in size to large luxury SUVs such as the Audi Q7 and Mercedes GLS.

And, the Leopard 8’s proportions are complemented by serious off-road credentials, courtesy its ladder-frame construction and up to 310 mm of ground clearance, surpassing most SUVs sold in India. And, yet, its width and long wheelbase should make for planted highway dynamics as well.

The cabin boasts a tech-heavy and premium layout. As is the recent trend, the Leopard 8’s dashboard is dominated by a triple-screen setup, comprising a 17.3-inch central infotainment display and dual 12.3-inch screens (for the instrument console as well as passenger). Comfort and convenience, meanwhile, is taken care of with the multi-zone seating configurations, ventilated and massage seats, an 18-speaker audio system, and advanced driver assistance features such as lane departure, front and rear collision warning, cross-traffic alert, and road sign recognition, all supported by LiDAR sensors.

Moving now under the hood, where the “full-size” motif carries on. The powertrain combines a 272-hp 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine with a dual electric motor setup good for 500 kW and 760 Nm, and a 36.8-kWh lithium ferro-phosphate (LFP) “Blade” battery. On offer is a combined output of 748 hp, going to all four wheels via the eCVT automatic. As a result, the Leopard 8 can hit 100 km/h from standstill in a claimed 4.8 seconds, quite a feat considering its 3.3-tonne heft.

Nevertheless, the Leopard 8’s hybrid set-up focuses equally on efficiency (read: range), with BYD claiming a commendable 125 km on pure electric power. However, the standout number is its combined range, a claimed 1,200 km, essentially making range anxiety a thing of the past. Also on offer is fast-charging capability, of up to 120 kW, and the option for vehicle-to-load (V2L) further enhancing its usability.

And now, to answer the most important question: when does it get here? Well, no official launch timeline has been confirmed yet, with the patent filing suggesting that BYD is laying the foundation for a future entry. That said, we expect the India-spec Leopard 8 to be priced between Rs 70 lakh and 90 lakh. And, though it would chiefly rival the Land Rover Defender 110, considering its off-road-ability, we reckon it could be a PHEV alternative to the likes of offerings from Mercedes, BMW and Audi as well. That said, the BYD Leopard 8’s combination of massive proportions, off-road ability, electrified performance, and premium features could make it one of the most distinctive SUVs in its class.