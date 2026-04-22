Mercedes-Benz Unveils All-new C-Class With EQ Technology

Mercedes’ stepping stone into electric sedans shares its architecture and tech with its larger siblings

Mercedes-Benz has taken the covers off the electric iteration of one among its most popular models. Badged the C 400 4MATIC with EQ Technology–with more variants set to follow–it is underpinned by Mercedes’ dedicated 800-volt MB.EA architecture, for enhanced charging speed and efficiency, and better thermal management than the industry-standard 400-volt architecture.

Starting from the exterior, as with all Mercedes electric vehicles, the electric C-Class boasts a streamlined profile with a drag coefficient of approximately 0.22, and it gets conspicuous EV-specific design cues, such as an illuminated grille, with its DRLs and tail-lights sporting Mercedes’ three-pointed star motif.

Moving inside, and the enhanced interior space, courtesy the longer wheelbase enabled by the dedicated EV platform, improves cabin volume and rear passenger accommodation. This allows for additional storage solutions, with the 470-litre trunk complemented by the 101-litre front trunk or “frunk”.

The centrepiece, though, is the optional 39.1-inch MBUX Hyperscreen. Smaller in size only to that in the EQS, it integrates a 12.3-inch driver display, central touchscreen, and passenger interface into a unified UI powered by real-time rendering engines like Unity. The system supports AI-enhanced conversational interfaces, including ChatGPT and Google Gemini.

And yet, the high-tech interior is equally proficient in the aesthetics and comfort aspects. Case in point is the “Twisted Diamond” design treatment to the “Softtorino” leather grain, combining elegant diamond perforation with contrasting stitching to emphasise the handcrafted character. This design is available exclusively with sports seats in Nappa leather and the new tagua brown colour. Additionally, following the recently unveiled GLC with EQ tech, the new all-electric C-Class is the second offering in Mercedes-Benz’ line-up with a vegan-certified interior.

Additional interior tech includes the augmented-reality navigation, Burmester 4D audio with seat-integrated transducers, the Sky Control panoramic roof with 162 stars are illuminated in the individually selected ambient lighting, and an advanced climate system utilising a multi-source heat pump–that can heat up the cabin even at -7 degrees Celsius–for improved thermal efficiency. The new C-Class also added a step up in safety, with the Distronic adaptive cruise control system and the various driving aids that are part of the MB.DRIVE assistance system now complemented by the Pre‑Safe curve function, which temporarily tenses up the seat belts, even when approaching a curve at a high speed.

At the core of the new C-Class, initially offered as a C 400 4MATIC with EQ Technology, is the 94-kWh lithium-ion battery pack paired with dual permanent magnet synchronous motors, delivering approximately 360 kW (490 hp), and 4MATIC all-wheel drive. This configuration enables a 0–100 km/h sprint in roughly four seconds, placing the model firmly within performance sedan territory. That said, optional elements such as rear-wheel steering and Airmatic predictive adaptive air suspension further align the vehicle’s dynamics with those of higher-end S-Class models.

Speaking about its range and charging metrics, the C-Class EV achieves a WLTP-rated range of up to 762 km (473 miles). Besides, the fast-charging capability peaks at 330 kW, allowing the vehicle to recover approximately 325 km in a claimed 10 minutes. Moreover, the C-Class’ integrated efficiency-enhancing features, such as a disconnectable front motor allowing the vehicle to operate in a rear-wheel-drive mode under light loads, further conserves energy.

Ultimately, Mercedes’ introduction of an electric C-Class serves as a crucial step in the car-maker’s electrification roadmap. Of its conventional competitors, the BMW 3 Series in new i3 form is already here, but Audi are yet to respond with an A4/A5 in full-electric guise. Mercedes thus still gets an early-mover advantage combining next-generation EV architecture with mainstream luxury.