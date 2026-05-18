Vision BMW Alpina Concept Unveiled

The Vision BMW Alpina is a homage to the brand’s heritage, shaped by contemporary creative instincts



The BMW Group pulled the wraps off the Vision BMW Alpina Concept at the Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este, previewing the future of the Alpina brand under BMW ownership. BMW says the sleek four-seat luxury coupé combines signature Alpina performance with a sharper focus on comfort, craftsmanship, and long-distance touring.

The Vision BMW Alpina’s design philosophy revolves around “speed refined”, in tune with a grand tourer’s mission statement. At over 5.2 metres in length, the concept features a dramatic shark-nose front design, with a BMW-typical illuminated kidney grille and slim LED lighting, combined with styling elements like the subtle deco lines and massive 22-inch front and 23-inch rear multi-spoke alloy wheels.



The interior features a premium handcrafted cabin finished in full-grain leather, crystal-inspired controls along with watchmaking-inspired beveling layout for the metal components, and BMW’s latest Panoramic iDrive interface which spans the dash board with a digital user interface, albeit with bespoke Alpina graphics. Rear passengers, as expected, are treated to executive-level comfort with reclining seats, illuminated crystal glass holders, and integrated luxury storage solutions aimed at enhancing long-distance travel.

Power comes from a V8 engine tuned to deliver Alpina’s trademark smooth yet powerful character, paired with a specially engineered exhaust note. BMW has not disclosed performance figures or even the engine’s proposed displacement, instead opting to simply say that the concept is expected to showcase high-speed cruising capability rather than outright track focus. Think of it as a luxury performance marque, though distinct from BMW’s M division. And, of course, as is the current automotive trend, we expect future production models to sport electrified powertrain options as well.

The first production BMW Alpina model will arrive in 2027 and will be positioned above standard BMW luxury cars, targeting rivals from Mercedes-Maybach and Bentley.