Porsche 911 GT3 S/C Unveiled: A Convertible Enthusiast’s Paradise?

Have Porsche with the 911 GT3 S/C just created the perfect convertible formula with 911 GT3 thrills + open-top and an exclusively manual experience?

Imagine the dream scenario where you get the manic performance of a Porsche 911 GT3, with the joy of hearing its high-revving flat-six engine unfiltered, while also getting the third pedal experience which, whether you believe it or not, is becoming a rare occurrence in today’s age. Well, it looks like Porsche has made convertible heaven a reality with the Porsche 911 GT3 S/C. Has the convertible body style come with some compromises to the manic performance however? Let’s find out.

Starting off with the topless bit, this is the first 911 GT3 convertible to get a fully automatic soft top, and it opens up within 12 seconds at speeds up to 50 km/h. Interestingly, this is a two-seater convertible layout and unsurprisingly, apart from the soft top and the added roof mechanism, the 911 GT3 S/C looks very similar to the 911 GT3, which is a sporty beast in itself thanks to aggressive bumpers, a sleek front splitter, side skirts, functional air vents and curtains for cooling and aerodynamic efficiency, as well as a nice chunky diffuser.

The fun doesn’t end there as the Porsche 911 GT3 S/C retains the emotive 4.0-litre naturally aspirated flat-six engine that puts out 510 hp and 450 Nm. If that wasn’t enough, it is exclusively paired to a six-speed manual gearbox; a godsend for the purists. All that is enough to give it a 0 to 100 km/h sprint in 3.9 seconds, with a top speed of 313 km/h.

Considering this is a convertible, you’d expect a fairly significant weight gain thanks to the roof mechanism. But Porsche have managed to put the 911 GT3 S/C on a serious diet to the point that it weighs just 1,497 kg. This is thanks to things like extensive use of carbon fibre components, using the same shell as the Carrera with 911 S/T doors, magnesium wheels, as well as removing the rear seats to make it a two-seater 911. Weight loss aside, you get performance trickery such as the GT3 Touring suspension setup with identical dampers and spring rates, and Porsche Ceramic Composite Brakes (PCCB) standard.

To further sweeten the deal, the Porsche 911 GT3 S/C, will not be a limited-run model either so one can certainly aspire to own one if they’ve got the dosh. There’s a compelling case to not limited production units for this one as it’s got all the allure for a dream convertible machine. A high-revving engine, a manual gearbox and being as intimately close to the engine while it screams away? This is as pure as one can get to convertible euphoria.