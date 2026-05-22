Honda ZR-V e:HEV Arrives In India 

Unveiled alongside the facelifted Honda City, the 2026 Honda ZR-V e:HEV is the flagship of Honda’s India portfolio with strong hybrid propulsion as its focus

Honda Cars India has been on a double-blockbuster today. After launching the facelifted City, they’ve revealed the 2026 ZR-V to India. It’s a CBU import with a strong hybrid as its focus via the e:HEV setup and will stand at the top of the carmaker’s model line-up in India.

Measuring 4,567 mm long, 1,840 mm wide and 1,620mm tall, In typical Honda fashion, the design philosophy in the ZR-V is conservative, but sleek, like the model sold abroad. What stands out at the front is the sharp LED headlight design, complemented by L-shaped DRLs, a sculpted bonnet with the Honda logo beneath it and a small octagonal front grille with vertical slats. Move over to the side profile and you’re greeted to 18-inch alloy wheels and some subtle gloss-black cladding to add some contrast to the SUV. At the rear however, there’s a chunky bit of cladding to complement the simple bumper, with a tinge of sportiness thanks to dual-exhaust tips and a roof spoiler. Rounding things off are the L-shaped LED tail lights.

Move inside and you get a no-nonsense theme with a relatively clean dashboard layout. Some notable bits include a mesh for the AC vents and a premium-looking three-spoke steering wheel and buttons to handle gear selection duties. In terms of features, it covers things like the model sold abroad like a nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a panoramic sunroof, a powered tailgate, dual-zone climate control, a 12-speaker Bose sound system, a 10.1-inch digital driver’s display, wireless smartphone connectivity, powered front seats as well as a wireless phone charging pad. In the realm of safety, the ZR-V comes loaded with things like 11 airbags, all-wheel disc brakes, ESC, a 360-degree camera with front and rear sensors, as well as Level 2 ADAS.

Now to the heart of the matter which is under the hood. The powertrain in question is a 143-hp 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol engine, and an electric element, with the drive motor putting out 184 hp and 315 Nm. This will be paired to an e-CVT automatic with claimed fuel efficiency up to 22.80 km/l. While the model abroad comes with front-wheel-drive and all-wheel-drive, the model for India is the former.

Prices aren’t out yet but bookings are open, with deliveries set to commence from the second-half of July 2026 onwards so expect a price drop around that time period. Being a five-seater SUV and a CBU import, the Honda ZR-V should be an alternative against the likes of the Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line as well as the Skoda Kodiaq.

