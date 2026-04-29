Used Cars Under 7 Lakhs: Is a Second Hand Tata Nexon the Best Safety-First Buy in That Budget?

The Rs 5 to Rs 7 lakh used car segment has changed significantly in the last two years. New car price inflation has pushed more buyers into this bracket, increasing competition for the best examples and keeping prices firmer than in earlier years. Among all the used cars under 7 lakhs available today, the second hand Tata Nexon occupies a unique position: it is the only compact SUV with a 5-star safety rating available at this price point, in the 2018 to 2019 model year range.

Whether it is the best choice depends on what you prioritise. Here is an honest assessment of the Nexon alongside the alternatives in the Rs 5 to Rs 7 lakh used bracket.

What Rs 5 to Rs 7 Lakhs Buys You in Used Compact SUVs

Model and Year Used Price (Rs) Safety Rating Key Consideration Tata Nexon XM (2018 to 2019) Rs 6 to Rs 7.5 lakhs 5-star Global NCAP Best safety, older spec features Maruti Brezza VDI (2018 to 2019) Rs 6.5 to Rs 8 lakhs 4-star Global NCAP Diesel, good mileage, Maruti service Hyundai Venue S (2019 to 2020) Rs 7.5 to Rs 9 lakhs Not tested (pre-2022) Better features, slightly above Rs 7L Ford EcoSport (2017 to 2019) Rs 5.5 to Rs 7 lakhs 4-star Euro NCAP Good drive, but Ford service limited Renault Duster (2017 to 2019) Rs 5.5 to Rs 7 lakhs 3-star Global NCAP More space, but service access limited

The Case for the Second Hand Nexon Under Rs 7 Lakhs

Safety That No Other Car in This Budget Matches

The Tata Nexon was the first Indian car to achieve a 5-star Global NCAP safety rating. At Rs 6 to Rs 7.5 lakhs for a 2018 to 2019 example, it remains the only way to get that level of occupant protection at this budget. For buyers with families, particularly those with young children, this is not a specification item. It is a meaningful, tested difference in crash outcomes.

Ground Clearance and Build Quality

The Nexon’s 209-mm ground clearance and stiff body structure handle India’s road conditions with more ease than alternatives at the same price. The body-in-white is built to standards that Tata has specifically engineered for rough road durability, which is reflected in the car’s long-term structural integrity.

Tata’s Expanding Service Network

Tata’s authorised service network has expanded significantly since 2018. It is not yet as wide as Maruti’s, but in most tier-1 and tier-2 cities, authorised Tata service access is now genuinely good. The service cost per visit is also competitive with Hyundai and typically lower than Kia or VW.

Where the Nexon Is Not the Best Choice Under Rs 7 Lakhs

If Maruti service reach is the priority: A 2020 WagonR or 2019 Swift at Rs 6 to Rs 7 lakhs gives you Maruti’s unbeatable service network at a similar price

If fuel efficiency is paramount: The 2018 to 2019 Nexon petrol returns 16 to 18 km/l. The equivalent Brezza diesel or WagonR CNG at the same price is meaningfully more economical per km

If features are the priority over safety: The 2019 Hyundai Venue S at the top of this budget offers more connected features than the 2018 to 2019 Nexon, albeit with a lower safety rating

What to Check on a Used Nexon at This Price

Infotainment system: The 2018 to 2019 Nexon had an earlier generation touchscreen that some owners found slow or buggy. Test all functions including Bluetooth and navigation responsiveness

Petrol vs diesel: The diesel Nexon at this price range has stronger highway performance and better fuel economy but requires DPF awareness at higher mileages. The petrol is simpler and lower maintenance

Mileage relative to year: A 2018 Nexon with over 80,000 km should be scrutinised more carefully on suspension and clutch condition. Budget Rs 8,000 to Rs 15,000 for front suspension work if it shows wear

Final Thought

In the Rs 5 to Rs 7 lakh used car market, the second hand Tata Nexon is the best answer to one specific and important question: which car gives me the most protection in a crash at this budget? No other compact SUV comes close to its 5-star safety credentials at this price point.

If safety is your primary criterion, buy the Nexon. If running cost, service network reach or fuel efficiency are equal or higher priorities, the WagonR, Brezza or Dzire CNG at similar prices offer better answers to those specific needs.