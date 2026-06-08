Tata Tiago.ev First Drive Review – Paint it Pastel

Tata Motors has just refreshed the entire Tiago lineup and the EV is the most interesting one

Morning dew, subdued colours, subtlety, and Tata Motors what do they have in common? Well, the new Tiago line-up, including the very car you see here, the Tiago.ev. Many moons ago, Tata Motors introduced the Tiago, and now in 2026, it gets a thorough facelift that has elevated its visual appeal. However, for me, the advent of the new Tiago is a ray of hope. Why so? I will get to it, but before that, here is what the new Tata Tiago.ev is all about.

On a hot day in Bangalore, I set out in the new Tata Tiago.ev towards the rocky backdrop of rural Karnataka. The new Tiago.ev was attracting attention and turning heads as it barrelled down the highway. I have to say that Tata Motors has done a fantastic job with the pastel shades, and naming them after Indian cities is a good marketing move. The shade I was driving was Dehradun Dew, and it looks simple and eye-catching. The flat front end is all-new, with LED headlamps and DRLs. They look neat, though a small grille on the new bumper would have been more appealing with T-shaped cutouts.

So was the use of recycled materials in the fender cladding. In fact, Tata has used recycled materials inside the cabin as well. From the side, the silhouette remains familiar with the only change being the 14-inch alloy wheels with a new Aero design. The rear end, however, is entirely new, with a connected tail lamp element that, unfortunately, is not illuminated, but there will be folks who will find a way to brighten it as well.

On the inside, things are fresh, with a new dashboard adorned with fabric inserts that lend it a pleasant look. The presence of physical buttons for the AC, regen control, charging port lid opening, and a few more things is a positive sign in my books. The new two-spoke steering wheel with an offset Tata.ev logo looks interesting and chic. Plus, you get paddles for regen selection, but the Tiago.ev does not get one-pedal drive. Seat cushions have been updated to provide better under-thigh support and improved overall support thanks to extra cushioning. In terms of connectivity, you get a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system that connects wirelessly to Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Tata’s own iRA.ev app connectivity is also present to access the Tiago.ev’s features on the go.

In terms of battery packs, the Tiago.ev comes with the same 19.2-kWh and 24-kWh packs, with a claimed range of 226 km and 285 km, respectively, on a single charge, and 30-kW DC fast-charging capability, allowing it to charge from 10-80 per cent in just 35 minutes and add 100 km of range in just 18 minutes. Plus, you can opt for a BaaS model, which considerably reduces the car’s initial cost.

However, the powertrain, battery packs and other mechanical parts remain unchanged in the new Tiago.ev continues to be based on the same platform as before. The 55-kW, 114 Nm powertrain remains smooth in operation and delivers a good amount of power linearly. With two driving modes – City and Sports- the Tiago.ev feels calm and composed most of the time, as the acceleration is linear and never feels rushed or hurried. This makes it extremely friendly to drive even for new drivers.

The suspension setup, however, is a mixed bag because it is highly capable of absorbing the undulations and bumps, keeping you and your passengers comfortable at all times. However, throwing it into a corner with some enthusiasm and expecting it to maintain the same composure is not a smart move, as the suspension’s softness hinders good handling. Drive the Tiago.ev at 40 to 50 km/h through the corners, and it behaves well by sticking to the selected line; however, anything above those speeds and the Tiago.ev does not appreciate it. Brakes work well, so do the tyres.

Overall, the new Tiago.ev is a well-balanced city car that comes with a host of features to impress you, such as new high-definition 360-degree cameras and blind-spot monitoring. Good ride quality has become a trademark of Tata Motors, and the Tiago.ev is no exception. It is a good option if you are looking to spend ₹7 lakh to ₹10 lakh on an EV that works well in the city and handles intercity trips without range anxiety.