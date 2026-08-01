Toyota Hilux First Drive Review – Not Just Big in Japan

The legendary Toyota Hilux is now in its ninth generation with some bold styling, plus revamped equipment and variant structure—with just automatics, at least for now. We spent some time in and around Jaipur, even venturing over some trails to find out what it’s like.



Story: Jim Gorde

Photography: Chirayu Gijare

Few cars can excite me like a big pick-up truck. So, when I learned that the Hilux, the all-new ninth-generation model revealed to the world quite recently, was already coming to India, I was beyond thrilled. The drive experience was set in Jaipur, Rajasthan, over bits of highway, some trails and internal village roads, and an off-road course with the usual mix of chicken-holes, pits and a see-saw, and such. But the big story for me, other than the design—in fact, the heart of the matter—is that the big, four-cylinder turbo-diesel engine is still here, and it’s compliant with the prevailing BS6-II emission norms.

Outside, the Hilux gets an entirely new design with a face akin to the RAV4 and Crown series, keeping the new family identity intact; “Cyber Sumo”, I saw it described as somewhere. I’m not particularly fond of the fascia but, like I always say, if I can’t see it from the driver’s seat, it’s fine. “Out of sight, out of mind” works here. This new exterior paint finish of Sulphur Metallic looks quite fetching and lends a modern aura to what is essentially a lifestyle version of a farmyard essential.

Moving along the side of the double-cab pick-up truck, there is plenty to take in. There are chunky wheel-arches, a long 3,085-millimetre wheelbase, and, this time, 17-inch wheels with 265/55 rubber even on the top-end VX. That should help with ride quality over inconsistent surfaces. In fact, we’re told that Toyota engineers have tweaked the damping characteristics for the rear to improve ride quality without much load in the bed. Does it handle much better? We’ll get to that shortly. But first, the interior.

Back to basics. That’s what it seems on the inside. Fabric seats, manual air-conditioning with rotary dials, and a steering wheel. However, there is a huge 12.3-inch centre touchscreen and a digital driver information display. It also supports wireless smartphone connectivity and has a wireless charger. I’d last sampled the Hilux over two years ago, but I remember it being more about the commanding seating position and big, bulky feeling, with that barrage of relentless torque accompanied by what sounds like a hurricane sweeping off lesser vehicles, and less about all these features. It’s not so much about the equipment—but it is a factor if one plans to possess it as one’s only car. Not very likely, but impossible? Not at all. It can be one’s only car… if one chooses to spend Rs 40-odd lakh, all-inclusive, on a pick-up truck, which can be personalised with near-countless accessories from a global portfolio, too. I know I would.

The cabin is spacious enough for five, but, as I found out with my six-foot-plus co-passengers, it can get quite tight accommodating a bunch of tall people in series, not so much in parallel. There is no boot volume… well, the truck bed behind the double-cab passenger cell is 1.45 square metres with half a metre of depth. That’s not enough for me to put in a mattress and stretch out, not perfectly perpendicular anyway. However, with Pythagoras on my side, there’s just over two metres of diagonal length; enough even for someone who’s 6’ 5” tall to lie flat and stretch out. That’s a point to note for anyone who wants to explore less light-polluted areas and go stargazing or for watching a meteor shower or fireflies, or simply cloud-spotting away on a hill on a sunny day. But I digress. The truck bed is rated for up to 470 kilograms; presumably to meet passenger vehicle norms. And they’ve added a step in the rear side panel to make it easier to climb into.

Time to get going. The hotel was right on the highway, so, busy as it was, we set out towards the first trail section. The 2.8-litre, turbo-diesel remains unchanged, with the same 204 hp and hefty 500 Nm, but now only with a six-speed automatic to funnel drive to the, um, light-duty 4×4 transaxle. With local road users not restricted to bipeds, a highway speed limit of 60 km/h seemed fair. Even so, the Hilux picks itself and scoots with authority. Its two-plus-tonne bulk is easily propelled by the 500 Nm peaking from as early as 1,600 rpm. There are several driver assists, including downhill assist control, park assist and a panoramic view camera. The essential systems working under the skin include stability and traction control, plus an anti-lock system for the front discs and rear drums.

The ride and handling are actually good, and not just for its size. It can haul itself quickly and take turns admirably, with the weighty steering allowing for more precise lines. The ladder chassis with double wishbone front suspension and leaf springs for the rigid rear axle actually behaves well. In fact, a jumping bovine had necessitated an evasive manoeuvre at highway speed, which made appreciating the Hilux’s agility and responsiveness in unforeseen circumstances even easier.

As we turned off towards the trails, the tarmac gave way to dirt and, owing to the rain, a lot of mud and slush. Deep ruts and water accumulation in the ditches of the trail used over what was forest-like land ensured we experienced the off-road capability just as much as, if not better than, a curated off-road course. With “4H” engaged, the rigid frame, wheel articulation, and ease of driving were commendable, and it was an enjoyable drive. Knee-deep water, slippery grass plains under that water, and a bunch of rocks and mounds all made for the perfect playground to see what the Hilux is truly capable of. And that’s a lot!

From these splash shots, it’s easy to see the speed it could carry, the punishment the body could endure without blinking, and the strength not just to keep going but actually enjoy it and look for more. It’s almost like it could survive being dropped from a building or a hillside, or drowned at sea, and still come out grunting just as infallible.

There’s more. The drive modes include Eco, Normal, and Sport; the first of which allowed me to see low double-digit fuel efficiency figures, while the last kept the oil-burner on the bubble. Engage four-wheel drive and the multi-terrain modes become available with presets for everything from dirt and sand to snow. It’s not just that the Hilux can handle it all. It’s how enjoyable the experience is, as it proves itself a worthy companion on one’s toughest journeys, helping one better oneself, reassuringly doing tough things, and turning seemingly difficult tasks into a walk, or rather, a drive in the park. That’s the beauty of a pick-up truck. With high ground clearance, tough suspension, good handling, loads of space, and space for loads, it can do it all. And more. Like songs from the band Alphaville from 50 years ago, the Hilux is not just relevant today, but just as enjoyable and appreciated. Big in Japan and everywhere. And that diesel engine roar sounds like a melody.

Need to Know – Toyota Hilux VX 4×4 AT

Price: Rs 36.69 lakh (ex-showroom)

Engine: 2.8-litre, in-line four, turbo-diesel

Max Power: 204 hp @ 3,000-3,400 rpm

Max Torque: 500 Nm @ 1,600-2,800 rpm

Transmission: Six-speed, automatic, selectable rear-/four-wheel drive

Suspension: Double wishbone front, leaf spring rear

Tank Capacity: 80 litres

Weight: 2,210 kg (estimated)