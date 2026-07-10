Mercedes-AMG Unveils the All-new Electric CLA 45 4MATIC+

Three axial-flux motors, a 2.7-second 0–100 km/h sprint and over 670 km of range redefine performance, even by AMG standards.



Mercedes-Benz has unveiled the all-new AMG CLA 45 4MATIC+, but this time has replaced its internal combustion engine (ICE) brilliance with all-electric performance. It’s available in both saloon and Shooting Brake body styles, both of which get an AMG-specific Panamericana grille, wider wheel-arches, aggressive bodywork and 19-inch wheels as standard, with optional 20-inch forged alloys.

The headliner on the new model is the new three axial-flux electric motor set-up–with two motors on the rear axle and one on the front–producing a combined peak output of 500 kW (680 hp) and 1,759 Nm. Mercedes says such motors are significantly more compact and power-dense than conventional electric motors. The motors are powered by a 94-kWh lithium-ion battery on an 800-volt electrical architecture.

Alongside the rip-roaring performance figures, Mercedes-AMG claims a WLTP-rated range of more than 670 km for the saloon and 640 km for the Shooting Brake. Moreover, the ultra-fast DC charging capability, at up to 330 kW, enables the battery to recharge from 10 to 80 per cent in just 22 minutes, with a 10-minute charge capable of adding over 270 km of driving range.

Getting the full scope of the CLA 45’s performance on the road comes courtesy AMG Ride Control adaptive suspension, fully variable torque distribution, active aerodynamics and seven selectable drive modes. So, bringing the fully variable AMG Performance 4MATIC+ all-wheel drive and torque vectoring to bear, the CLA 45 accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in just 2.7 seconds, placing it firmly in supercar territory.

Further track-focused features include the AMG Dynamic+ package with Race mode, Launch Control and AMG Track Pace, which records more than 80 vehicle parameters for telemetry, lap timing and performance analysis. A Predictive Performance Manager also optimises power delivery around a circuit to maximise lap times and efficiency, while regenerative braking provides deceleration of up to five m/s² before the hydraulic braking system intervenes under heavier braking.

The CLA 45 4MATIC+ also introduces active aerodynamic elements to the compact AMG range, including a deployable rear spoiler on the saloon and an active roof spoiler on the Shooting Brake, complemented by active radiator shutters that remain closed at high speeds to reduce drag and improve efficiency.

Inside, the four-seat cabin combines AMG Performance seats, a Nappa leather AMG steering wheel, digital performance displays and the latest MBUX infotainment system powered by Mercedes-Benz’s new MB.OS software. The system integrates AI technologies including ChatGPT, Microsoft Bing and Google Gemini, while AMG-exclusive applications provide real-time performance data, vehicle setup controls and track telemetry.

Before we leave, though, there is something about the CLA 45 that this correspondent still hasn’t wrapped his head around, that’s the Mercedes-AMG’s appeal to emotional driving character, with the new AMGForce S+ setting. This combines authentic recordings of the AMG A 45 S engine with simulated gear shifts, tactile seat vibrations and configurable sound profiles, which seems not only like a hasty callback to the outgoing CLA 45, but completely out of character for what is essentially a sharp-edged performance machine.

Nevertheless, to give credit where it’s due, Mercedes-AMG’s new CLA 45 4MATIC+ aptly combines performance, range and dynamics, and it’s here to stay. And that last part, is something that automotive purists (read: ICE enthusiasts), should start making peace with, and rapidly at that.