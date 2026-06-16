Maruti Suzuki WagonR Bioflex Launched

The country’s first mass-market flex-fuel commercial-use passenger vehicle is priced at Rs 7.24 lakh (ex-showroom)



Maruti Suzuki has taken a significant step towards promoting alternative fuels in India with the launch of the WagonR Bioflex, at 7.24 lakh (ex-showroom). Capable of running on ethanol blends ranging from E20 to E85, it aligns with India’s broader strategy to increase the use of domestically-produced biofuels, so as to reduce dependence on imported fossil fuels.

The WagonR BioFlex is visually identical to all the other variants within the line-up, save for the “Flex Fuel” decals on the side, and “Bioflex” badging at the rear. Its interior, too, resembles that of the top-spec ZXi+ variant. It packs a 1.2-litre engine coupled with a five-speed manual transmission. The engine, however, sports several modifications to allow it to operate efficiently on high-ethanol fuel blends, such as ethanol-resistant fuel system components and revised engine management software designed to optimise performance across varying ethanol concentrations. A point to note here, though, is that Maruti Suzuki has not yet released any official performance figures.

Now, at Rs 7.24 lakh, the WagonR BioFlex is Rs 85,000 more expensive than the comparable petrol-powered WagonR variant priced at Rs 6.39 lakh (ex-showroom). And, though the higher upfront cost may deter some private buyers, the vehicle’s value proposition may appeal to commercial operators, who cover substantial distances on a daily basis, as the additional investment can potentially be offset over time through lower fuel expenses.

A caveat, here, is that the brand already has a cheaper, and overall cost-effective commercial commuter in the form of the WagonR Tour H3 CNG which, though running the smaller 1.0-litre engine, is priced at Rs 5.94 lakh (ex-showroom), making it Rs 1.30 lakh more affordable.

Summing up, then, whichever way it stands, Maruti Suzuki has its work cut out for it with regards to toeing the line of the government’s alternative fuel policies.