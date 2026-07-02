Lamborghini Reveals New Urus SE Performante Plug-in Hybrid SUV

Lambo adds more“Super” to “Super SUV” tag

Automobili Lamborghini has showcased the new Urus SE Performante, a higher-performance version of its already competent plug-in hybrid SUV, featuring enhanced power, improved aerodynamics, upgraded driving dynamics, and increased comfort through new suspension technology.

Starting with the design, the new Urus SE Performante continues with the sharp, angular philosophy seen on the first concept car at the 2012 Beijing Auto Show, and continuing with the 2017 production debut. On the new model, then, the new carbon-fibre hood incorporates a central power dome, while the omega-shaped graphic signature and redesigned air intakes emphasise width and road presence. And the larger front air-intakes are more than just a style choice, as they’re more for helping improve airflow towards the radiators.

From the side, the silhouette stays mostly unchanged, though the new 22-inch wheels (23-inchers offered as an option), featuring a sophisticated intersecting Y-spoke design, reinforce the performance-oriented character, while the redesigned wheel arches integrate carbon-fibre details, enhancing their visual impact. Besides, Lamborghini has paid special attention towards reducing aerodynamic drag by three per cent, while increasing downforce compared with earlier models.

At the rear, the new, taller carbon-fibre spoiler and rear wing are inspired by the worlds of aviation and motor sport, while the diffuser—the largest ever on an Urus—gives it a more squat, muscular stance.

The interior reflects a sportier, more driver-focused layout consistent with the “Feel like a Pilot” concept, a key element of Lamborghini DNA. Here; too, the increased use of carbon fibre is apparent, as is the CorsaTex by Dinamica micro-fibre upholstery. A new 12.3-inch infotainment display gets updated graphics and model-specific telemetry, with a new six-degrees-of-freedom (6D) sensor, besides the predictive vehicle dynamics software, and upgraded Integrated Power Brake technology.

Moving to the meat of the matter: the Urus SE Performante is powered by a 620-hp 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 engine paired with a 141-kW permanent-magnet electric motor, producing a combined output of 596 kW or 812 hp and a 1,000 Nm; 12 hp and 50 Nm up on the SE, making it the most powerful Urus ever produced.

Additionally, the Urus SE Performante now gets a new titanium Akrapovič exhaust system as standard, which is 10 kg lighter. Additional weight savings come from the carbon-fibre body panels, an Integrated Power Brake (IPB) system–cutting a further 4 kg–and lightweight interior materials, resulting in a kerb weight of 2,473 kg.

That said, the extensive use of carbon-fibre components means the ‘Performante boasts a power-to-weight ratio of 333.3 hp/tonne. So, despite its imposing stance, it accelerates from 0-100 km/h in just 3.3 seconds, reaches 200 km/h in 10.8 seconds, and goes on to a claimed 312 km/h top speed, making it, as Lamborghini emphasizes, the fastest super-SUV in the world.

But there’s more to the Urus SE Performante, namely the new Aura dual-chamber air suspension system, designed to improve both handling and ride comfort. It reduces body roll by a claimed 55 per cent during spirited driving while cutting cabin vibrations by 25 per cent, compared with the previous-gen Urus Performante.

Now, the SE Performante will be offered with dedicated 22-inch and 23-inch Pirelli P Zero tyres, with Bridgestone Potenza Race semi-slick tyres available for customers seeking maximum track performance. However, the brand, realising that more and more people are open to exploring “the road less travelled”, has also introduced a dedicated Rally mode, joining the Strada, Sport, Corsa, and EV driving modes. Rally mode has been developed specifically for loose-surface driving, while the hybrid system allows for more than 60 km of all-electric driving.

Summing up, with the new Urus SE Performante, Lamborghini has not just showcased its abilities as a manufacturer, but also seemingly set a benchmark on the fact that “fun” and “eco-friendly” do not need to be mutually exclusive concepts.