Volkswagen Tayron Life Launched

The five-seater version of the Tayron is priced at Rs 41.99 lakh (ex-showroom)

Volkswagen India has added the newly introduced Tayron Life to its SUV portfolio, which otherwise includes the Taigun, Tiguan R-Line, and Tayron R-Line. The Tayron Life is also the brand’s second locally assembled vehicle, retails for about Rs 5 lakh less than the Tayron R-Line, and will be available only as a five-seater.

The Tayron Life is powered by a 2.0-litre TSI EVO turbo-petrol engine, delivering 204 hp and 320 Nm, paired with a seven-speed DSG dual-clutch automatic transmission, and boasting Volkswagen’s 4MOTION all-wheel-drive system.

On the design front, the Tayron Life features Volkswagen’s latest styling language, including LED Plus headlamps, an illuminated front grille and Volkswagen emblem, 18-inch Bologna alloy wheels, black roof rails and connected 3D LED tail lamps. The SUV retains its dimensions of 4,792-mm length, and the 2,789-mm wheelbase, and also boasts one of the largest luggage compartments in its segment, with 885 litres of boot capacity, expandable to 2,090 litres by folding down the rear seats; more than the seven-seater R-Line.

Inside, the SUV is equipped with a 10.25-inch Digital Cockpit, a 12.9-inch Discover infotainment touchscreen, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, an eight-speaker audio system, wireless charging for two smartphones and the Volkswagen’s IDA Digital Voice Assistant.

Comfort features include heated, ventilated and massage-enabled ergoActive front seats with 12-way electric adjustment, a panoramic sunroof, three-zone automatic climate control, a hands-free powered tailgate, keyless entry and ignition, sliding and reclining second-row seats, and six selectable drive modes comprising Eco, Comfort, Sport, Individual, Off-road, and Snow.

Safety is another key focus, with the Tayron Life equipped with nine airbags and Level 2 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) featuring 14 functions. These include Adaptive Cruise Control, Autonomous Emergency Braking, Lane Keep Assist, Blind Spot Detection, Rear Traffic Alert, Park Assist Plus, Driver Drowsiness Alert and High Beam Assist. Additional safety equipment includes Electronic Stability Control, Hill Start Assist, Hill Descent Control, a Tyre Pressure Monitoring System and ISOFIX child-seat anchors.

The Volkswagen Tayron Life can be had in seven exterior colours: Dolphin Grey Metallic, Cipressino Green Metallic, Oyster Silver Metallic, Nightshade Blue Metallic, Ultraviolet Metallic, Oryx White Mother-of-Pearl Effect and Grenadilla Black Metallic.