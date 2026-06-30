All-new Audi A6 Allroad Unveiled

Audi has launched the fifth-gen of its crossover wagon the Audi A6 allroad in International markets

Story: Salman Bargir

Created with the philosophy of combining everyday usability with off-road capability, the Audi A6 allroad is essentially an adventure-oriented version of the road-focused A6 Avant estate, which itself is based on the A6 sedan. It elevates the practicality of a traditional station wagon with increased ground clearance, rugged styling, and enhanced all-terrain capability, for long-distance touring as well as light off-road excursions.

Featuring an adaptive air suspension with a 55 mm ride-height adjustment range, the system can raise the body to improve ground clearance over rough terrain or lower it at higher speeds to enhance on-road stability and aerodynamic efficiency.

The A6 allroad is available with two powertrain options. The first is a plug-in hybrid setup comprising a 2.0-litre TFSI petrol engine, a 105 kW electric motor, and a 25.9 kWh battery pack, producing a combined output of 367 hp and 500 Nm while offering up to 95 km of pure-electric driving range. The second is a 3.0-litre V6 TDI diesel engine paired with a 48-volt mild-hybrid (MHEV Plus) system, delivering 299 hp and 580 Nm of torque. Both powertrains come equipped with Audi’s quattro all-wheel-drive system as standard.

Compared to the Audi A6 Avant, the A6 allroad is 111 mm wider and 34 mm taller, while also featuring a 74 mm wider track, larger wheels, and wider tyres. In V6 TDI guise, it is also capable of towing heavier trailers than the Avant.

Additionally, the A6 allroad is equipped with all-wheel steering, Audi’s Digital Matrix LED headlights, contoured individual seats with ventilation and massage functions, a four-zone climate control system, a dimmable panoramic glass roof, and a panoramic display comprising an 11.9-inch digital instrument cluster and a 14.5-inch infotainment touchscreen. Buyers can also opt for a 10.9-inch front passenger display.

There is no word yet on an India launch. In Europe, however, the Audi A6 allroad is priced from €77,250 (approximately ₹83.36 lakh).

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