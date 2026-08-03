Audi Q9 Debuts as the Largest SUV in its History

Premium seven-seater flagship SUV combines advanced technology, refined comfort and quattro performance

Audi has expanded the upper end of its model range with the reveal of the Q9, its largest SUV to date, and the first model from the manufacturer with the “9” designation. And as is commensurate, the flagship SUV’s list of firsts also includes third-generation curved digital OLED rear lights, automatic doors, hands-free driving capability, and the largest panoramic sunroof ever fitted to an Audi.

As aforementioned, the Q9’s “largest production Audi ever” title comes from its dimensions: 5.31 metres in length, 2.21 metres in width, and 1.81 metres in height, with a wheelbase of 3.14 metres. This, combined with the brand’s signature Singleframe grille–that extends deep into the lower fascia–and seemingly incorporated seamless Digital Matrix LED headlights, give it a confident, authoritative look. From the side, Audi’s signature pronounced shoulder line, long wheelbase, larger rear doors, and extended rear overhang reinforces the commanding presence, with the optional 23-inch alloys turning even that up a notch.

The rear of the Q9 sports the world’s first three-dimensionally curved digital OLED rear lights, using ultra-thin glass for improved flexibility without affecting visibility, with a continuous LED light strip featuring illuminated Audi rings connecting the tail-lights. And on the topic of illumination, the advanced turn signals that project directional indicators onto the road surface at night to improve visibility for other road users, are another never-before-seen feature.

Moving now to the inside, the Q9 is designed to cater for large families with seven seats as standard, while an optional six-seat configuration offers electrically adjustable individual rear seats. The third-row seatbacks can be folded individually at the touch of a button. The front sports seats get ventilation and massage functions, with automatic doors–equipped with obstacle detection and soft-close technology–making their debut on an Audi. Besides, the doors can also be operated remotely via the myAudi app.

Another standout feature is Audi’s largest-ever panoramic sunroof, spanning more than 1.5 square metres. Fitted as standard, the roof can be opened or tilted and is available with optional switchable transparency technology. It can even be illuminated, with colours synchronised to the vehicle’s ambient lighting settings.

Powering the Q9 is a 3.0-litre V6 diesel engine incorporating Audi’s MHEV plus mild-hybrid technology, comprising an electric-powered compressor and next-generation powertrain generator providing up to 18 kW (24 hp) of additional power. The combined output stands at 220 kW (299 hp) and 630 Nm. In selected European markets, Audi will also offer a version producing 180 kW (245 hp) and 500 Nm.

Every Q9 is equipped as standard with an eight-speed tiptronic automatic transmission and Audi’s quattro permanent all-wheel-drive system. Sophisticated suspension technology and adaptive driving assistant plus, with hands-free driving capability, are also intended to deliver confident performance across a wide range of driving conditions.

Speaking now from the Indian perspective, the Q9 is a significant departure from the Q8, the German brand’s current flagship SUV in the country. The inclusion of a hybrid turbo-diesel (albeit with an electronically assisted turbo), as opposed to the turbo-petrol in the Q8, is a differentiating factor, as is the price, theoretically at least. That’s because when the new Audi Q9 hits German showroom floors by early 2027, it’ll be priced at €108,400 (about Rs 1.18 crore, before taxes) onwards. Add the roughly 40 per cent tax as per the Indo-EU FTA, and the Q9 should ideally retail at about Rs 1.65 crore (ex-showroom) in India, which is where the Q8–retailing between Rs 1.13 crore and Rs 2.33 crore (ex-showroom)–resides.

Nevertheless, this correspondent cannot wait to sample the blend of premium comfort, innovative technology and imposing dimensions that Audi’s newest Q9 flagship SUV will provide.