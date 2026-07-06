Ferrari Revives the Manual Experience with Limited-edition 12Cilindri Manuale

The new “Manuale-by-wire” system combines traditional three-pedal driving with Ferrari’s eight-speed dual-clutch transmission tech



Ferrari has unveiled the 12Cilindri Manuale, a limited-edition version of its front-engined V12 grand tourer, that aims to reintroduce the manual driving experience through an innovative “Manuale-by-wire” system. Limited to 1,499 examples, the new model pairs Ferrari’s naturally aspirated 6.5-litre V12 with a redesigned control architecture featuring a gear lever and clutch-by-wire pedal that aims to replicate the tactile feel and engagement of a traditional gated manual transmission, while retaining the underlying eight-speed dual-clutch gearbox. Drivers can choose between manual operation of the first six gears and reverse or fully automatic mode.

Developed entirely in Maranello, the Manuale-by-wire system uses advanced sensors and a dedicated software to recreate the mechanical feedback, resistance and precision of a conventional manual gearbox. The gear shift gate echoes the six-speed shift pattern, with reverse at the top left, while the round aluminium gear knob is enhanced by a backlit screen print indicating the six gears and the currently active driving mode (automatic/manual). The brand has even included realistic clutch engagement and the potential for imperfect shifts for the “authentic” feel, all the while maintaining the precision and efficiency of the famed dual-clutch transmission. The cabin features a redesigned centre console with a contemporary interpretation of Ferrari’s iconic gated shifter, a three-pedal layout, and exclusive Manuale-specific trim inspired by classic Ferrari grand tourers.

As mentioned, the 12Cilindri Manuale retains the standard model’s 6.5-litre naturally aspirated V12 producing 830 hp and 678 Nm, with the 9,500 rpm redline. Ferrari claims a top speed of more than 340 km/h, a 0–100 km/h sprint in 2.9 seconds, and a 0–200 km/h time of less than 7.9 seconds. Exclusive Tailor Made design elements, including bespoke forged wheels, heritage-inspired detailing and dedicated interior finishes, distinguish the model, while Ferrari’s seven-year Genuine Maintenance programme is included with every vehicle.

Ultimately, though purists may chide Ferrari for “diluting” all that a “real” manual transmission stands for, most open-minded enthusiasts will view it as the closest anyone has come. Ferrari hasn’t just bolted on a decorative shifter; the system requires real clutch operation, requires rev matching, lets you heel-and-toe, and will even stall if you mismanage the clutch. Besides, considering how electronic throttles have replaced throttle cables, electric power steering has all but replaced hydraulic steering, and brake-by-wire becoming increasingly common on hybrids and EVs, this could well be the next step.