Porsche Unveils 911 GT4 R

Porsche has unveiled its latest global customer motorsport offering the 911 GT4 R.

Story: Salman Bargir

Porsche has taken the wraps off the all-new 911 GT4 R, marking the first time a factory-built GT4 race car from the German marque is based on the iconic 911 platform. Developed exclusively for customer motorsport, the new racer will make its competitive debut during the 2027 racing season. It replaces the 718 Cayman GT4-based Clubsport models. More than 1,500 of which have served GT4 championships worldwide for the past decade.

Compared to the outgoing racer, the new 911 GT4 R features wider front and rear tracks, upgraded motorsport electronics and improved chassis dynamics. The car also incorporates lightweight natural-fibre reinforced composite body panels, an advanced driver display with integrated data logging and GPS, along with race-specific safety equipment.

Powering the 911 GT4 R is a 4.0-litre six-cylinder boxer engine producing 520-hp and 470-Nm. However, output will vary depending on the Balance of Performance (BoP) regulations of individual championships. Power is sent to the rear wheels via a six-speed sequential transmission operated through steering wheel-mounted paddle shifters.

Porsche says the move to the 911 platform creates a more seamless progression for drivers graduating from one-make Carrera Cup championships into global GT4 competition. The 911 GT4 R is expected to compete in series including the IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge, SRO GT4 America and GT4 European Series, further strengthening Porsche’s extensive customer racing programme. The race car is priced at $375,500 (approximately Rs 3.55 crore) in the United States.

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