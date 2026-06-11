McLaren India Line-up to get Cheaper

The India–UK FTA is set to dramatically reduce McLaren prices, making the British supercars more accessible than ever before



You may have read about the recent–and significant–reduction in prices for some of the top-spec models within Jaguar Land Rover, with prices of models such as the Range Rover SV and Range Rover Sport SV down by Rs 75 lakh and Rs 40 lakh, respectively. Now, McLaren India’s line-up is set for a significant price reduction, primarily driven by the upcoming India-United Kingdom Free Trade Agreement (FTA), which slashes the import duties on British-built petrol cars over 3,000 cc from 110 per cent to 30 per cent, at present, with the rate to fall further to 10 per cent by 2036. Nevertheless, as it stands at the moment, the British supercar maker’s models are set to become nearly 38 per cent cheaper.

This means that the McLaren 750S Coupé, previously with a base ex-showroom price of Rs 7.94 crore, could now be priced at Rs 4.94 crore. Similarly, the 750S Spider could drop from Rs 8.78 crore to Rs 5.46 crore, which is the largest price cut (in absolute value) of Rs 3.3 crore, or 37.8 per cent. Finally, the McLaren GTS’ price may fall from Rs 6.15 crore to Rs 3.83 crore.

Now, the impact of these lower prices could be transformative for the Indian luxury and performance car market. McLaren’s high prices previously placed it at a disadvantage against competitors, such as Ferrari, Lamborghini, and Aston Martin. But with the anticipated price cuts, they may now offer a stronger value proposition.

Overall, the expected reduction in McLaren prices marks a major turning point for the Indian supercar industry. By lowering entry costs by several crores, the India–UK FTA could make McLaren one of the most competitively priced exotic car brands in India. For prospective buyers, the development presents the opportunity to acquire high-performance British supercars at significantly lower prices.