Škoda Slavia Gets Its First Midlife Refresh

The changes to the facelifted Škoda Slavia comprise modest visual tweaks, feature additions and a key mechanical change



It was spotted under camouflage countless number of times but now the wraps have officially come off. Here’s the first proper refresh for the Škoda Slavia, which comes not too long after its larger sibling, the Kushaq, received its first facelift too. It will be available in six variants with some modest changes to the sedan.

Fortunately, the carmaker hasn’t gone extreme and has kept the Slavia’s styling largely familiar. Look closer however, there are prominent enough changes like the minor tweaks to the front bumper, and the butterfly grille looking more pronounced than before. This is flanked by a more modern looking set of LED headlights and DRLs that are connected via a strip like the Kushaq.

From the side profile, it continues to sport a bit of a baby Octavia silhouette, but the 16-inch alloy wheel design is different, and can be had in either a dual-tone or an all-black shade if you opt for the Monte Carlo variant. Rounding things off are the slightly restyled LED tail lights, and there’s now the option of an Arctic Blue or Cappuccino Beige body shade to join the eight other existing options.

Inside, the familiarities are even more apparent as the overall layout has been retained. There are however some much needed feature additions, like a larger 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster as well as an updated UI for the 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system that now gets Google AI assistance. Another key upgrade is that the Slavia now comes with a 360-degree view camera. Like the Kushaq, it too gets rear massaging seats.

All these additions nicely round off an already decent feature list that includes things like wireless smartphone connectivity, rear AC vents, automatic climate control, an electric sunroof, Type-C charging ports as well as powered and ventilated front seats.

The tried and trusted 115-hp 1.0-litre TSI turbo-petrol and the 150-hp 1.5-litre TSI turbo-petrol engine options are retained. The main mechanical change is for the 1.0 TSI as a new eight-speed automatic (AQ300) is offered alongside the six-speed manual, replacing the AQ250 six-speed torque converter automatic unit. The 1.5 TSI continues to be exclusively paired to a seven-speed DSG.

While prices aren’t out yet, expect the facelifted Škoda Slavia to command a premium over the model it replaces that is priced from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 18.19 lakh (ex-showroom). Pre-bookings are open with deliveries set to commence during the festive season. These updates should keep the Škoda Slavia fresh enough to rekindle its rivalry with the Hyundai Verna and the Honda City. Of course, how can we forget its cousin, the Volkswagen Virtus, as that sedan is also due a refresh which should happen soon.