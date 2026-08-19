Škoda Superb To Return As An Oil Burner!

Yes, you’re reading that right, Škoda is set to return to the diesel game in India with the latest fourth iteration of the flagship Superb sedan, which is expected to launch in 2027

It’s been quite a while since Škoda and Volkswagen were last in the diesel game. Well, you’re not dreaming as they’re dipping their toes back into it with none other than the latest fourth generation Superb. Coincidentally, it also marks the return of the flagship sedan in the country, which is expected to launch in 2027.

Despite it being a fourth iteration, the Škoda Superb actually retains a lot of the overall silhouette that shaped its predecessor, especially with those clean shoulder lines and it being nearly five metres long. Nevertheless, it has gone through more of an evolution in styling, with a prominent front grille, LED Matrix headlights and of course, in true Superb fashion, plenty of bling. Further complimenting its executive sedan stance are the 18-inch alloy wheels.

Step inside and you get a Cognac leather trim with plenty of soft-touch materials. Being a flagship sedan, there are features aplenty such as powered front seats with a ventilation, massage or heated function, a 13-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a Canton sound system as well as circular physical knobs that allows multiple functionalities. Chauffeur-driven individuals get the Rear Sleep Package that offers additional headrest support and sunblinds. In the realm of safety, you get 10 airbags, a 360-degree camera, as the Level 2 ADAS suite of driver assists.

Now to the main party trick that is under the hood. There’s a 2.0-litre TDI diesel heart pushing 150 hp and 360 Nm to the front wheels via a seven-speed DSG. You also get performance trickery like Progressive Dynamic Steering and Dynamic Chassis Control (DCC).

With the Škoda Superb returning to India, it returns to a segment which is currently dominated by the likes of the Audi A4 and the Toyota Camry. Will it be a success? Only time will tell, but with the return of diesel power on a Škoda model, if demand persists, this could be the first inkling of such an option trickling down to its mainstream offerings.