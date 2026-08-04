Hennessey Reveals the Blackbird, its New Analogue Hyper-tourer

As the name suggests, it is indeed inspired by the Lockheed SR-71 Blackbird

Hennessey Special Vehicles has unveiled the Blackbird, the brand’s third all-new offering after the Venom GT and Venom F5. And despite the “hyper” tag, it’s more than just another entrant in the top-speed, top-trumps race. Rather, Hennessey has prioritised driver engagement and emotional appeal over the increasingly digital and electrified direction that modern hypercars seem to be going. And in doing so, the Texas-based car-maker has created an all-new naturally aspirated, manual-transmission tourer.

Inspired by the Lockheed SR-71 Blackbird reconnaissance aircraft, the Blackbird features a long stance, distinctive body-side “chine line” aiding aerodynamics, and active vertical rear stabilisers that deploy automatically at 115 km/h and adjust their angle by +/- 71°. Additional aviation influences include a diamond-shaped quad exhaust inspired by the Bell X-1 experimental aircraft, alongside Formula One-inspired side pods and LMP1-style winglets.

Power comes from a naturally aspirated 6.2-litre V8 developed with Ilmor Engineering, which revs up to 9,000 rpm, sending a targeted 800-850 hp to the rear wheels. Complementing this is a bespoke carbon tub and carbon-fibre bodywork, keeping the weight under 1,360 kg. Add to that the adaptive suspension and Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tyres, and you get a claimed 0-100 km/h time of 2.5 seconds, with a top speed in excess of 350 km/h.

Moving to the interior, the “analogue” philosophy is consistent here as well, with no infotainment screen, digital displays or steering-mounted buttons. Instead, it features a large central analogue tachometer, physical ignition key, exposed manual gear linkage, and traditional controls. Navigation, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto can be accessed via the driver’s smartphone, housed in a bespoke holder.

Further aviation-inspired details include a dashboard-mounted whiskey compass and an optional timepiece. And in keeping with the “tourer” aesthetic, Hennessey has aimed to keep NVH to the minimum, and offer enough space for two full-size carry-on bags, along with additional storage.

Limited to 71 examples worldwide, of which two-thirds are already spoken for, the Blackbird will make its public debut at The Quail in California on 14 August 2026. Expected to enter customer production between 2029 and 2030, prices for the Blackbird will start from US$ 2.5 million (approximately Rs 23.8 crore, before taxes).