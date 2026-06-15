New Mercedes-Benz S-Class Launched in India

Mercedes’ flagship limousine arrives with plug-in hybrid power, AI-driven technology, and enhanced chauffeur-focused luxury from Rs 2.2 crore (ex-showroom)



Mercedes-Benz India has launched the updated seventh-generation Mercedes-Benz S-Class, bringing one of the most significant upgrades ever seen on the brand’s flagship luxury sedan. At launch, the new S-Class is available in two variants: the S 450 e Launch Edition Exclusive Line, priced at Rs 2.20 crore (ex-showroom), and the more exclusive S 450 e Manufaktur Edition AMG Line, priced at Rs 2.38 crore (ex-showroom). Bookings for the new S-Class are now open, with deliveries set to commence by Diwali 2026.

The S 450 e is a plug-in hybrid, a first from Mercedes for India for the S-Class. The system combines a 3.0-litre, inline-six, turbo-petrol engine with a 110-kW electric motor and a 28.6-kWh battery pack. The combined system output is 320 kW (435 hp) and 680 Nm, enabling the luxury sedan to sprint from 0-100 km/h in just 5.7 seconds. More importantly, the plug-in hybrid setup allows for a claimed electric-only driving range of up to 115 km, along with a WLTP-certified fuel efficiency figure of over 32 km/l, making it one of the most efficient Mercedes-Benz luxury limousines yet.

Visually, the updated S-Class retains its understated proportions while introducing several distinctive styling upgrades. The front fascia features a larger grille with chrome star-pattern inserts, accompanied by redesigned Digital Light LED headlights incorporating Mercedes’ signature star motif. The rear receives similarly updated tail-light clusters with star graphics, while new alloy wheel designs and revised bumpers further modernise the sedan’s appearance. Buyers opting for the Manufaktur Edition gain access to exclusive exterior finishes and bespoke personalisation options, enhancing the car’s exclusivity.

Inside, the S-Class takes a significant technological leap forward. The cabin is now built around Mercedes-Benz’s latest MB.OS software architecture, which powers an upgraded MBUX infotainment system with advanced artificial intelligence capabilities. This tech is found on the dashboard-mounted “Superscreen”, which consists of the integrated setup of a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, 14.4-inch OLED touchscreen infotainment system, and another 12.3-inch unit (for the front passenger). This massive screen integrates AI-powered voice assistance technologies, enabling more natural interactions between the driver and vehicle. Over-the-air software updates, biometric authentication through facial recognition and fingerprint scanning, and native streaming applications further transform the S-Class into a software-defined luxury vehicle.

Luxury remains central to the S-Class experience, and Mercedes-Benz has enhanced the rear-seat package even further, with dual 13.1-inch entertainment displays, each with wireless controllers. Also on offer are electrically adjustable executive rear seats that recline up to 43.5 degrees, and boast a 10-program massage feature, four-zone climate control, powered sunblinds, and an advanced E-activated cabin air purification and vent control system, creating a first-class travel experience.

Safety continues to be one of the S-Class’s strongest selling points. The luxury sedan is equipped with an extensive suite of active and passive safety technologies, including 15 airbags in total, including within the front seatbelts, autonomous emergency braking, lane-keeping assistance, blind-spot monitoring, adaptive cruise control, active steering assistance, and a 360° camera system. Mercedes-Benz’s Pre-Safe occupant protection technology and enhanced driver assistance systems further strengthen the car’s credentials as one of the safest luxury vehicles available in India.

Summing up, the new S-Class marks a major shift in Mercedes-Benz India’s strategy, with the plug-in hybrid powertrain replacing the diesel-centric lineup that traditionally dominated S-Class sales. Granted, it commands a substantial premium over the model it replaces, but it also delivers a significantly more advanced ownership experience through electrified performance, cutting-edge software, enhanced safety systems, and even greater levels of comfort. So, for buyers seeking the ultimate expression of luxury motoring, the latest S-Class continues to set the benchmark against which every other luxury sedan is measured.