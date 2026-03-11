Mercedes-Benz CLA 250+ with EQ Technology First Drive Review

If you thought Godzilla indulged your videogame-like set-up kink, the Mercedes CLA EQ takes it to the next level. The all-new model has arrived in India in a full-electric form, for now, and we drove it in Bengaluru. Will it level up the segment?



Story: Jim Gorde

Photography: Sanjay Raikar

‘Can I drive it without scanning the QR code?’ This was my first question to the Mercedes representative nearest to me, immediately upon the conclusion of the pre-drive briefing. The answer, as I imagined, was, ‘Yes, but you won’t be able to experience all the features.’ Many Mercedes cars, especially the upper-tier Benz and Maybach models, are more about luxury and spoils and less about the drive; they have AMG to shut critics up about that. But, here, now, this Mercedes-Benz CLA 250+ mit EQ Technologie (with EQ Technology) is less about the drive and more about the experience. That includes barely believable computing power for its onboard systems, to address the needs of the various sensory systems for the advanced safety and infotainment, complete with a virtual companion one can have coherent conversations with. Where do I start?

There is no “start” button in the cabin, but more on that later. The new CLA is based on the MMA-platform; no, it doesn’t fight traffic using mixed martial arts, but it has the Mercedes Modular Architecture underpinnings, which form the basis for many new models, including the GLB with EQ Technology and the Smart #5, all of which run an 800-volt electric architecture and support 320-kW DC fast-charging. There is an 85.5-kWh battery pack in the floor, and the rated range is a considerable 792 kilometres. That apart, the CLA is a unique proposition. It has grown about 90 millimetres longer in terms of wheelbase and overall length, but retains its cabin shell proportions, giving it an eye-catching four-door coupé appearance. Remember, the CLA is the entry model to the three-pointed star sedanhood.

The exterior is ideal for grabbing eyeballs and truly defines its class—Compact Light Attention-seeker, then? The headlamps are familiar and reminiscent of its larger combustion siblings, but joined with a light strip. The illuminated grille has over 100 three-pointed star logos that light up in a sequence for a dramatic start-up. That’s the keyword: drama. It’s an extremely satisfying Mercedes for those who want to be seen with it and flaunt the badge. The length matches that of the GLC Coupé, and it’s closer in size to the C-Class, on paper, than ever before. India gets a made-for-India version with AMG Line trim and revised suspension—slightly taller springs are used to meet the demands of our infrastructure, or rather, the lack thereof. Ground clearance hasn’t been stated, but it is around the 160-millimetre mark. The 18-inch wheels, in true AMG Line style, get mixed rubber: 225/45 tyres at the front and wider 255/40s at the rear. Makes more sense as the CLA 250+ EQ is rear-wheel drive.

The single motor is mounted on the rear axle with the rather compact motor unit housing all necessary hardware and ancillaries, including the segment-first two-speed transmission. First seen in the Volvo T8 models and the BMW i8, the two-speed unit optimises electric traction motor performance by reducing the strain it has to deal with, thus giving it more flexibility; here, the focus is on efficiency. There’s a shorter 11:1 first and a more relaxed 5:1 second, making for lower peak revs and operating heat. Think of it like the old eight-bit SNES video game, Road Fighter—press the “A” button for quicker acceleration and a top speed of 250 km/h, then press the “B” button for a taller ratio with slower acceleration and a higher top speed of 400 km/h. However, the CLA 250+ EQ, which is an automatic and doesn’t have A and B buttons, will attain zero to 100 km/h in 6.7 seconds and get up to 210 km/h. If that sounds exciting, it is down to the permanently excited electric motor.

That brings me to the drive. Getting in for anyone above average Indian height is a task, and, having lowered the seat to its lowermost setting, ingress was not the most dignified experience for me. The AMG-style seats with black-and-white upholstery and sporty red piping and stitching look smart. The rear seats aren’t as comfortable either, with whatever benefit the added knee-room brought negated by the 90° angle of the seat back; like most coupés, they’re best for kids and pets. There is, however, enough storage inside, with cargo volume taken care of by the 405-litre boot and the 101-litre “frunk”, the latter being a first for Mercedes since the Classic 130 from the 1930s.

Back in the front and at the wheel, I see no start/stop button. That’s on the drive selector on the right behind the wheel. It also controls the recuperation modes (off, normal, high, and auto). I pull once to ensure that it’s on normal and then push down for drive. The CLA is quick to get going. It feels faster than the specifications say it is, partly thanks to the transmission, which ensures that the stretched elastic feel is not as prominent as it is in other electric vehicles (EV). Overtaking is also a quick affair with excellent roll-on performance; 30 to 60 km/h is done in a couple of blinks. The steering also feels sharp and direct, with good weighting, making the CLA quite flickable for something weighing upwards of two tonnes. The sound insulation is good, too.

Energy efficiency is rated at 8.19 km/kWh on the combined cycle, but real-world conditions and recuperation play a major factor. For instance, that figure and the battery capacity work out to 700 kilometres. I started off with an indicated 569 km, with an 85 per cent charge level. On the way, I saw a maximum of 640 km, and when I got back after doing just about 80 km, it still showed 564 km remaining, albeit with 75 per cent of charge left in the battery. Not too bad at all.

There is more to it than just turning the steering wheel and pushing pedals, though. The onboard computer is a marvel of technology, and there is a whole host of innovations for enhancing one’s experience in the vehicle when it comes to how one interacts with it, and, of course, connectivity and safety. The dual screens include a 14-inch centre touchscreen, but it’s the ADAS Level 2+ and the AI (artificial intelligence) companion that are the main reasons for the heavy-duty computing power on board.

The following bit is strictly about AI processing tech. Most modern laptops today have processors with neural engines that are rated at about 50 TOPS (trillion operations per second); applicable to the most advanced processors such as the AMD Ryzen AI Max+ 395 and Intel Core Ultra X9 338H. That’s to put things in perspective when I say that the CLA’s system, powered by NVIDIA’s Drive Orin platform, can handle 508 TOPS. This includes processing the chip-to-cloud architecture, onboard ChatGPT, Google Gemini, the fourth-gen MBUX Virtual Assistant, data from the four high-performance control units, over-the-air updates, and the signals from the ADAS Level 2+ active safety systems. That’s a separate list: a tele- and wide-angle camera for semi-autonomous drive capability, mid-range radar for the Distronic adaptive cruise control and other active drive-assist systems, 12 ultrasonic sensors plus four corner radar units for 360° environment monitoring, the antenna module, four surround-view cameras, two side cameras, and the intelligent drive controller. These systems have been trained using yottabytes of data (one YB is one trillion terabytes or TB) to respond to billions of potential scenarios on the road. This thing overthinks almost as much as I do—will that bike stop or go left or cut across? Will that person walking with the kid suddenly jump off the sidewalk or keep walking straight? Will that cab with the wonky wheel suffer a puncture and careen into my lane? That’s a lot of potential scenarios!

There is much more on offer, from the assisted navigation system and premium audio to a built-in gaming console and driver profiles. Oh, and my question was answered when the data card preinstalled in the CLA failed to latch on to the network being far outside mainland Bengaluru. Thus, I didn’t have the QR code to scan and load my profile from the “Mercedes me” app on my phone. Turns out I could drive it without doing that. But for those brand-conscious few who want to walk up to the three-pointed star logo in their garage or simply step into the brand with an electric, the CLA 250+ with EQ Technology could be just the one.

Need to Know – Mercedes-Benz CLA 250+ with EQ Technology AMG Line

Price: Rs 67-70 lakh (estimated, ex-showroom)

Battery Pack: 800-volt, 85.5-kWh, NMC (nickel-manganese-cobalt)

Motor: 200-kW, permanently-excited synchronous

Max Power: 272 hp

Max Torque: 335 Nm

Transmission: Two-speed automatic, rear-wheel drive

Range: 792 km (claimed)

Charge Rate: 320-kW (max); 400 km in 20 minutes @ 250-kW (claimed), 9.0 hours (AC, 0-100 per cent)

Suspension: Multi-link front and rear

Weight: 2,055 kg