The All-new Mercedes-Benz GLC with EQ Technology has Arrived

Mercedes’ all-new mid-size electric SUV steps in to replace the long-gone EQC

The Mercedes-Benz GLC with EQ Technology, as Mercedes calls it, has been unveiled for the European markets and, as apparent, it’s now integrated within the line-up, with the “GLC” moniker replacing the earlier “EQC” name, which was under the now defunct Mercedes-EQ sub-brand.

Visually, the GLC EQ’s exterior features a sculpted SUV silhouette, flush door handles, and a distinctive digital LED grille with animated lighting elements that bear Mercedes’ three-pointed star motifs. Inside, the cabin goes heavy on digitalisation, with the optional MBUX Hyperscreen–at a staggering 39.1 inches–stretching across the dashboard. Powered by the brand’s new AI-powered MB.OS operating system, it offers real-time navigation optimisation, and is compatible with over-the-air updates. Besides, premium materials, including sustainable “vegan” options as well as the Sky Control panoramic roof with 162 individual stars, enhance the luxury experience.

The new GLC EQ is built on the MB.EA electric platform, featuring an 800-volt architecture, which, Mercedes says, offers enhanced charging speed and efficiency, and better thermal management compared to the industry-standard 400-volt architecture. It packs a 94.5-kWh battery pack, with a dual-motor all-wheel-drive system and a two-speed transmission for the rear motor. In terms of performance, the first of five new GLCs to arrive is the GLC 400 4MATIC with EQ Technology produces 360 kW (490 hp), for a sprint from 0 to 100 km/h in 4.5 seconds; quite a feat for this 2,535-kg beast. Despite this, Mercedes claims range figures exceeding 700 kilometres, though we reckon about 550 km in real-world conditions. That said, its ultra-fast charging capability, supporting above 300 kW, means it can recoup about 300 kilometres of range in just 10 minutes. Moreover, it even offers bidirectional charging capabilities, allowing the vehicle to supply power back to the home or even the grid.

Now, as with most SUVs, the GLC EQ boasts a spacious interior layout. Besides the slightly (84 mm) longer wheelbase –-which translates to 13 mm more legroom up front and 47 mm more at the rear–it also boasts a 570-litre boot and an additional 128-litre “frunk” or front trunk. And speaking of comfort, the GLC EQ features an updated Airmatic air suspension system, which adapts to road conditions using Car-to-X communication with rear-wheel steering also part of the equipment list.

Summing up, by aligning its electric offerings with established model names, Mercedes-Benz aims to make the transition to EVs more intuitive for customers. Speaking from the Indian perspective, the electric GLC will likely go on sale in the second half of 2026. Mercedes have announced that four more powertrain choices will follow, including single-motor, long-range and potential high-performance AMG variants. The GLC 400 4MATIC with EQ Technology will likely be priced at a premium over its predecessor, the EQC, which last retailed at Rs 99.51 lakh (ex-showroom). Nevertheless, the top-down update it has received means it will have more than enough substance to take the fight to its sole rival, the Porsche Macan Electric, as well as upcoming contenders like the BMW iX3 and Audi Q6 e-tron, which may be expected either in late 2026 or 2027.