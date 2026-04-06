Order Books Open For The VinFast VF MPV 7 

You won’t have to wait long for the launch of the VinFast VF MPV 7 either as it is slated for April 15, 2026.

It hasn’t really been that long since VinFast began its India journey with the VF 6 and VF 7 electric SUVs, and the carmaker is already readying to launch its next EV in the country. It’s called the VF MPV 7, with bookings currently open for a token amount of Rs 21,000 and the launch is slated for April 15, 2026.

Details aren’t fully out, but we know the VinFast VF MPV 7 is an electric MPV with dimensions of 4,740 x 1,872 x 1,734 mm and a wheelbase of 2,840 mm. Judging by the design, it’s got the MPV philosophy of being long with a large overhang and an upright tail gate. The front end is slightly low-slung, but looks sleek and modern with the signature LED DRL strip and vertical headlights. Rounding off the looks are 19-inch alloy wheels.

Inside, it will be enough to seat seven occupants, and like the models we have for India, the VF MPV 7 will have a fairly clean layout. At the centre of things is a floating touchscreen infotainment system which is expected to handle features like wireless smartphone connectivity, among other key car functions.

Underneath the skin, we’re getting a 60.13 kWh battery pack to juice up the electric powertrain, which VinFast claims will be enough for a claimed driving range of over 500 km on a full charge. In addition to this, a 10 per cent to 70 per cent charge up is possible in approximately 30 minutes. While there’s not details on the electric motor for the India-spec model, we know that the electric MPV sold abroad comes with a single electric motor, capable of putting out 204 hp and 280 Nm.

Expect more details on the VinFast VF MPV 7 to surface by April 15, 2026, the day of the launch. As for the kind of competition it could go up against, depending on the pricing, it could have the likes of the Mahindra XEV 9S, the Kia Carens Clavis EV, and the BYD eMax7 for company.