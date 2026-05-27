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MG Majestor Launched From Rs 41 Lakh 

Gaurav Davare 0
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Prices for the MG Majestor’s top-spec Savvy 4×2 and 4×4 variants have been announced that go up to Rs 45 lakh (ex-showroom)

It’s been a while since we last heard of JSW MG Motor India’s newest flagship full-size SUV, the Majestor, and now the prices are finally out. To be specific, only the top-spec Savvy 4×2 and 4×4 variant pricing has been announced at Rs 41 lakh and Rs 45 lakh (ex-showroom, respectively). Expect the base-spec Sharp pricing to surface soon enough. 

The MG Majestor essentially takes over the Gloster’s spot in the carmaker’s line-up as the new top-of-the-line model and it shows, with more of a butch stance, larger, more prominent front grille flanked by LED DRLs and vertically stacked tri-beam headlights, as well as chunky faux skid plates. Other key bits include 19-inch wheels, connected LED tail lights and black cladding. 

Considering its price range in the top-spec trim, the MG Majestor packs a lot of premium elements with a smoked ebony theme, plenty of soft-touch materials with a sorted fit and finish and plastic elements that don’t feel cheap. It’s also loaded in the features department with things like 12.3-inch screens for the digital driver’s display, and touchscreen infotainment system, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, two wireless smartphone charging pads, three-zone climate control, ventilated and massaging front seats, a panoramic sunroof, a 12-speaker JBL audio system and Level 2 ADAS. 

Premium materials and features aren’t the only important bit inside, as the MG Majestor is spacious enough for a three-row SUV with six and seven-seater configuration options that includes a very usable third-row. On the topic of usability, you get a healthy 343 litres of boot capacity with all rows up, that goes up to 1,350 litres with the last row folded down.

Powering the Majestor is a 215.5-hp 2.0-litre twin-turbo diesel paired to an eight-speed automatic gearbox, with the option for 2WD and 4WD. The key off-road credentials come from its 219-mm ground clearance, 810-mm water-wading capacity as well as up to 10 auto-adaptive off-road modes and a segment-first triple differential locking system. 

Overall, the MG Majestor brings plenty to the table especially in terms of the butch personality, loads of features, potent off-road credentials and a premium cabin for its price range, and we’re yet to know what the base-spec Majestor will cost. All this should help the MG Majestor be considered as an appealing alternative to its key rival, the Toyota Fortuner.

Gaurav Davare

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An ex-racer in his teens, Gaurav raced in the 2011 JK Tyre National Rotax Max Karting Championship, winning the Rookie Cup championship in his first year and in the top five in the Senior Max category the following season. He began his journalism journey at ZigWheels six years ago before a stint at TURBOCHARGED and then joining CAR India in 2024 being one of their most consistent contributors. In his off-time you’ll find him rambling about everything, cars and sports, with a racetrack being his happy place.

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