MG Majestor Launched From Rs 41 Lakh 

Prices for the MG Majestor’s top-spec Savvy 4×2 and 4×4 variants have been announced that go up to Rs 45 lakh (ex-showroom)

It’s been a while since we last heard of JSW MG Motor India’s newest flagship full-size SUV, the Majestor, and now the prices are finally out. To be specific, only the top-spec Savvy 4×2 and 4×4 variant pricing has been announced at Rs 41 lakh and Rs 45 lakh (ex-showroom, respectively). Expect the base-spec Sharp pricing to surface soon enough.

The MG Majestor essentially takes over the Gloster’s spot in the carmaker’s line-up as the new top-of-the-line model and it shows, with more of a butch stance, larger, more prominent front grille flanked by LED DRLs and vertically stacked tri-beam headlights, as well as chunky faux skid plates. Other key bits include 19-inch wheels, connected LED tail lights and black cladding.

Considering its price range in the top-spec trim, the MG Majestor packs a lot of premium elements with a smoked ebony theme, plenty of soft-touch materials with a sorted fit and finish and plastic elements that don’t feel cheap. It’s also loaded in the features department with things like 12.3-inch screens for the digital driver’s display, and touchscreen infotainment system, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, two wireless smartphone charging pads, three-zone climate control, ventilated and massaging front seats, a panoramic sunroof, a 12-speaker JBL audio system and Level 2 ADAS.

Premium materials and features aren’t the only important bit inside, as the MG Majestor is spacious enough for a three-row SUV with six and seven-seater configuration options that includes a very usable third-row. On the topic of usability, you get a healthy 343 litres of boot capacity with all rows up, that goes up to 1,350 litres with the last row folded down.

Powering the Majestor is a 215.5-hp 2.0-litre twin-turbo diesel paired to an eight-speed automatic gearbox, with the option for 2WD and 4WD. The key off-road credentials come from its 219-mm ground clearance, 810-mm water-wading capacity as well as up to 10 auto-adaptive off-road modes and a segment-first triple differential locking system.

Overall, the MG Majestor brings plenty to the table especially in terms of the butch personality, loads of features, potent off-road credentials and a premium cabin for its price range, and we’re yet to know what the base-spec Majestor will cost. All this should help the MG Majestor be considered as an appealing alternative to its key rival, the Toyota Fortuner.