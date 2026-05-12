Lexus Unveils the TZ Electric SUV

The Lexus TZ is expected to reach global markets in 2027 as part of the brand’s push into next-generation battery electric vehicles

Japanese luxury automaker Lexus has unveiled the all-new TZ, the brand’s flagship battery-electric SUV that signals its most ambitious move yet into the premium EV space. Built on Lexus’ dedicated e-TNGA battery-electric platform, the TZ measures 5,100 mm in length with a 3,050-mm wheelbase, positioning it among the largest EVs in the brand’s line-up, rivalling big names like the Hyundai Ioniq 9 and the Volvo EX90. Aerodynamics also played a major role in the SUV’s development: flush body surfacing, optimized airflow channels and a coupe-inspired roofline contribute to improved aerodynamic efficiency and high-speed stability.

With regards to interior space, the TZ’ flat-floor architecture, courtesy the underfloor lithium-ion battery pack, allows for a fully optimised six-seat configuration, featuring second-row captain chairs and usable third-row accommodation, a key differentiator in the growing luxury EV segment. Lexus engineers additionally focused on battery cooling performance and chassis stiffness to support long-distance cruising refinement.

Lexus says the TZ has been engineered around a “Driving Lounge” philosophy, emphasising low NVH (noise, vibration and harshness) levels, structural rigidity and passenger comfort. The cabin integrates a panoramic full-length glass roof, climate-controlled seating for front and second-row occupants, ambient illumination and an optional 21-speaker Mark Levinson premium surround audio system. The SUV also debuts Lexus’s new “Responsive Hidden Switches,” essentially capacitive controls embedded into interior surfaces, that illuminate only when approached by the user.

From an engineering standpoint, the TZ introduces a dual-motor all-wheel-drive system paired with Lexus Direct4 intelligent torque distribution technology, which continuously varies front-to-rear power delivery for the best balance of traction, cornering stability and steering response in real time. Another one of the TZ’s more technically distinctive features is Interactive Manual Drive, a software-driven system designed to simulate the tactile engagement of an eight-speed manual transmission. Using paddle shifters, synthesized drivetrain acoustics and throttle mapping, the technology aims to recreate the sensory feel of gear changes in an EV environment.

Now, Lexus has disclosed neither the performance specifications nor the battery capacity of the TZ. That said, using the RZ’s specs as a baseline, we reckon the TZ SUV may deliver about 450 hp (a bump over the RZ’ top 550e variant’s 408 hp), while offering a real-world driving range of close to 500 km. Additionally, while Lexus says the TZ will be launched overseas in 2027, the Lexus RZ is slated for launch later this year in India, with an expected price of around Rs 2.5 to 3 crore (ex-showroom).