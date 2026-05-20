All-new Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupé Unveiled In an Electric Avatar

Mercedes-AMG’s most radical production car yet promises “sprint performance over marathon distances”



Mercedes-AMG has unveiled the next-generation AMG GT 4-Door Coupé, its new fully electric flagship model touted to be the most powerful and technologically advanced AMG road car yet. The original AMG GT 4-Door Coupé made global headlines during its 2018 debut, as AMG’s first standalone four-door sports car, blending luxury grand-touring comfort with outputs of up to 639 horsepower from its range of in-line six-cylinder and V8 engines. It’s only fitting, then, for its fully electric successor to debut the AMG.EA electric architecture, developed entirely in Affalterbach. And, before we proceed, Mercedes’ naming convention, which has moved away from the established EQ moniker, may be yet another bugbear in the days to come.

So, kicking off with the visuals, the next-gen AMG GT 4-Door Coupé introduces a cleaner, more aerodynamic interpretation of the brand’s four-door performance flagship. The low-slung fastback silhouette with muscular rear haunches, signature LED lighting strips, flush aerodynamic surfacing, and active aerodynamic elements, seem aimed at improving both efficiency and high-speed stability; “Sensual Purity”, as Mercedes-AMG calls it.

This clean, functional philosophy extends within the cabin as well, as it adopts a fully digital, driver-focused layout centered around AMG-specific MBUX software and expansive panoramic display systems. The interior features configurable performance modes, advanced telemetry functions, and a dedicated AMG Race Engineer interface capable of displaying real-time drivetrain, battery, and chassis information. No wonder, then, that Mercedes-AMG’s development driver, Doriane Pin, had such a hoot putting it through the paces at Mercedes’ test track. To that end, Mercedes-AMG says the low seating position and cockpit-oriented architecture were specifically designed to maintain the feel of a true sports car despite the practicality of its four-door configuration.

Performance chops teased, we now move to the meat of the matter. The output figures alone–up to 1,169 hp and an eye-watering 2,000 Nm, from the higher-spec 63 model–place the new AMG GT 4-Door Coupé in a league traditionally occupied by hypercars. This, AMG says, comes courtesy the three compact axial-flux electric motors, co-developed with British engineering specialist YASA, which deliver significantly greater power density and efficiency than conventional electric motors while also allowing for a lower and more aggressive chassis layout. As a result, the GT 4-Door Coupé is expected to accelerate from 0–100 km/h in approximately two seconds while reaching a top speed close to 300 km/h.

Nevertheless, the GT 4-Door Coupé’s engineering package extends far beyond straight-line acceleration. Mercedes-AMG has reinforced it with AMG Active Ride Control suspension, adaptive air suspension, rear-wheel steering, intelligent all-wheel drive, and torque vectoring, and finally tacking on a carbon-ceramic braking setup to keep the mischief in check. Besides, Mercedes-AMG claims the dedicated electric architecture lowers the center of gravity while significantly increasing chassis rigidity, for consistent driving dynamics without compromising refinement or long-distance comfort.

Speaking of long distances, we now move to the 106-kWh battery pack paired with an 800-volt electrical architecture, also seen on other Mercedes’ EQ-badged offerings. Mercedes-AMG claims the battery incorporates “Formula 1-inspired direct liquid cooling tech” individually regulating cell temperatures to maintain consistent performance during repeated high-speed driving. Nevertheless, the system supports DC charging speeds of up to 600 kW, which, under ideal conditions, is expected to recharge the battery from 10 to 80 per cent in about 11 minutes, while projected WLTP range figures could reach as high as 700 kilometres, which reiterates the brand’s claims on its other premium electric offerings as well.

Now, be warned, this next part could ruffle some feathers. So, in an attempt to retain the “vibe” traditionally associated with the brand’s V8-powered performance cars, Mercedes-AMG’s engineers have developed “synthetic reproduction of engine acoustics, in real time”, in an attempt to “preserve the emotional identity of AMG vehicles”. However, this correspondent believes that replicating the aural experience of a combustion engine makes little sense, and even cheapens the overall impression of an electric offering of this calibre.

As mentioned, the Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupé will be available in two trim levels, the “base” 55 making a relatively lower 816 hp and 1,800 Nm, and the full-fat 63 with the chart-topping 1,169 hp and 2,000 Nm outputs. Interestingly, though, while the range figures for the 55 stand at 770 km, the 63 claims to offer marginally less, at 696 km.

In India, the Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupé has been on sale either with a four-litre 639-hp and 900-Nm V8 (AMG GT 63 S) or with plug-in hybrid tech (AMG GT 63 S E Performance) that gets a slight performance bump, up to 843 hp and 1,470 Nm. The duo were priced starting from Rs 3.28 crore, up to Rs 3.34 crore (ex-showroom). With that context, we can surely expect the all-electric GT 4-Door Coupé to have a hefty price-tag. But just how much? That remains to be seen when it eventually arrives here, likely in mid-2027.