VinFast VF MPV 7 Launched In India At Rs 24.49 Lakh

The VinFast VF MPV 7 is the carmaker’s third product for India and it’s an MPV capable of seating seven occupants



Hot off the back of bookings being opened, the price is now out for VinFast’s third and latest product for India, the VF MPV 7. With a sole top-of-the-line variant at Rs 24.49 lakh (ex-showroom), it is an electric MPV as if the name didn’t make things any more clear.

Boasting dimensions of 4,740 mm length, 1,872 mm width, 1,734 mm height and a wheelbase of 2,840 mm, it has the proportions of an MPV, which in fact exceeds the Kia Carens Clavis EV and Mahindra XEV 9S in length. This is complimented by an upright tail gate and large overhang. That being said, it gets a fascia similar to the VF 7, with the VinFast logo at the middle and LED DRLs running along the face. Rounding off the design are the 19-inch wheels it sits on.

Head inside, and minimalism is the name of the game similar to the VF 6 and VF 7. In fact, there are no physical buttons on the dashboard, and there’s no instrument cluster either, but instead you get a head-up display to handle driver instrumentation duties.At the centre of things is a floating 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system which handles features like wireless Android Auto and Apple Car Play connectivity, the ViVi AI-powered personal assistant, among other key car functions. You also get the option of an all-black or a dual-tone brown-black cabin theme. Other notable features include multiple charging ports, OTA updates, a PM 2.5 air filter, as well as a six-way adjustable driver’s seat.

Being a seven-seater electric MPV, how can we not talk about the boot space as with all three rows up you get 126 litres of boot capacity. Fold up the second and third rows and that capacity expands to up to 1,240 litres. As far as safety is concerned, you get things like ABS, EBD, braking assist, all-wheel disc brakes, regenerative braking capabilities, hill hold assist, ESC, traction control as well as a rollover mitigation system.

Powering the VinFast VF MPV 7 is a 150-kW (204 hp) electric motor that can do the 0-100 km/h sprint in under nine seconds. This is paired to a 60.13-kWh battery pack that has a claimed range of up to 517 km on a single charge. With 80-kW DC fast charging, the MPV 7 can do a 10-70 per cent top-up in 30 minutes. To help with the ride quality, it gets a three-link suspension setup.

With the VinFast VF MPV 7 now here in India, it’s got some serious competition in store, in the form of the Mahindra XEV 9S, the Kia Carens Clavis EV, and the BYD eMax7.