Sanawar Rally Renamed to Hari Singh Sanawar TSD Rally

The renaming honours legendary rally pilot Hari Singh’s legacy

In a historic and deeply symbolic decision, the Old Sanawarian Society has renamed, in perpetuity, the Sanawar Rally as the Hari Singh Sanawar TSD Rally, after the legendary rally pilot, five-time Indian National Rally Champion, and the first Indian to conquer the Asia Zone Rally Championship. And considering the Lawrence School, Sanawar, was Hari Singh’s alma mater, the initiative reinforces the enduring Sanawarian ethos of “Never Give In.”

The first edition of the event, held from 17-19 April, was themed “Hodsons on Wheels”, drawing inspiration from the rich military heritage of The Lawrence School, Sanawar, and named after British cavalry officer Brevet Major William Hodson who supervised the school’s initial construction. The rally was flagged off by Hari Singh’s son, Mivaan Singh, at Nirvana Luxury Resort, Ludhiana, and concluded at Gaj Resort, Hoshiarpur.

The challenging 122-km rally was participated in by 24 teams–including an all-women’s team–along with two women navigators. The winners of the inaugural rally were Deepinder Sandhu and Jagatbir Sandhu, with Keval Virk and Pankaj Sapru coming in second, and Aayushmaan Malik and Shafaat rounding off the podium. Moreover, special recognition was given to the all-women team of Mandakini and Malvika, narrowly missing the podium for a commendable fourth-place finish.

Fondly known as the “Gypsy King” and the “Flying Sikh,” Hari Singh was a towering figure in Indian motor sport. He not only redefined rallying standards but also mentored generations through his leadership roles in JK Tyre Motorsport and Mercedes-Benz India. The Hari Singh Sanawar TSD Rally, then, uniquely honours the iconic racer’s life, through the very sport he helped shape.