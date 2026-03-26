Mercedes-Maybach S-Class Gets Refreshed Opulence For 2026

Thankfully, the V12 still lives on in the facelifted Mercedes-Maybach S-Class S 680 4MATIC, but accessibility is even more exclusive than before

When Mercedes-Benz gave its luxo barge, the S-Class a midlife refresh, a couple of months ago, it was only a matter of time before its more opulent alternative, the Maybach S-Class would get it. Well, that time is here and like the standard S-Class, there’s visual and tech changes as well as certain mechanical rejigs too.

Let’s first answer the all-important question. Does the S 680 variant still get a 6.0-litre V12? Fortunately, it does, with the 4MATIC drivetrain, and it has been uprated from 612 hp to 630 hp with torque figures remaining the same at 900 Nm. What is a downer however, is that it’ll be even harder to get your hands on it, as it will be limited to North America and other select markets.

For the other markets, the S 680 will comprise a 612-hp 4.0-litre V8 engine, with the S 580 now running a flat-plane crank, 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 engine putting out 537 hp, and paired to the 4MATIC all-wheel drivetrain. To help achieve opulent ride quality, Mercedes-Maybach have also added active suspension technology from the new S-Class.

Now, you don’t normally need to shout that you own a Mercedes-Maybach S-Class, but the facelifted model has certainly made sure that the Maybach S-Class remains over-the-top in how it looks like a luxo barge especially in the finer details. The front grille takes up more of the front fascia, and the headlights and tail lights have an intricate three-pointed-star finish.

If you’re a fan of illuminated bits, the facelifted Maybach S-Class has those by spades, with illuminated badges, illuminated grille surrounds, and a glowing hood ornament. The wheels have more bling in its design and have a floating Mercedes star in the centre cap, in case one still can’t tell that this is a Mercedes model.

Step inside and the tech game has stepped up a notch with the Superscreen setup now getting Maybach-specific graphics and the latest MB.OS with AI support that can set up the climate control settings based on your behaviour or voice tone, and even suggest destinations based on habits. Rounding off the changes are new wood trims, and ambient lighting themes, as well as an optional leather-free theme that uses textile and synthetic materials.

Considering this a Maybach, the meat of this sedan is of course at the rear for the chauffeur-driven individuals. It is no less than a first-class lounge on wheels with two executive rear seats that can recline to 43 degrees, a centre console that can store silver-plated champagne flutes, a refrigerated compartment, wireless charging, touchscreen remotes, and extra storage spaces. To sweeten the deal, the executive seats have a heated, ventilated and massaging function. Rounding off the opulence is features like dual 11.6-inch rear entertainment screens, a seven-inch rear tablet to control comfort, media & navigation, and a Burmester 4D sound system with seat-integrated resonators. There’s also the Maybach Night Series S-Class that comes with darker paint shades, dark chrome accents, aero-efficient black wheels.

Currently, the Maybach S-Class is priced from Rs 2.80 crore (ex-showroom) in India. While there’s no confirmation yet on when the facelifted model will arrive, we can expect it to happen towards the end of this year or towards early 2027 at the latest.