Volkswagen Virtus – The Segment Benchmark

The Volkswagen Virtus is a new-gen sedan that drives on the edge of the rulebook, packing some serious turbocharged petrol power and modern equipment with all the space, comfort, and flexibility one would ever need.

Summer is blazing, and the heat is on. However, having a car that looks cool, makes you feel cool, and, most importantly, feels cool as a cucumber going about doing everything asked of it, from being an urban runabout to travelling intercity, without a complaint, is what truly sets it apart. The Volkswagen Virtus takes the classic three-box sedan formula and uses it with a modern twist to tick all the right boxes.

Bringing the heat under the bonnet is one thing, but what catches the eye first is its svelte styling. Smooth lines envelop the premium engineered monocoque with an air of genuine integrity, making it evident that the design, mechanicals, powertrain, electronics, and dynamic characteristics all come together effortlessly to create an experience that is beyond the sum of its parts.

The Volkswagen Virtus is the most accessible enthusiast car, especially in its GT guise, with the powerful 110-kW (150-hp) 1.5 TSI engine available with an engaging six-speed manual transmission from just Rs 16.99 lakh. This just happens to be Car India’s 250th issue, and it is a happy coincidence that the 1.5-litre, four-cylinder TSI turbo-petrol engine delivers a hefty 250 Nm; as much as some 2.5-litre petrol engines used to deliver, not to mention some big diesels, too. And it makes for a meaty, thick, and satisfying power delivery all across the engine speed range, from low down to the top-end as the revs pile on. But the Virtus is more than just outright performance.

Volkswagen has engineered the Virtus to be engaging and exciting, yes, but it is also extremely safe, comfortable, and well-equipped. It even earned a full five stars for both adult and child occupants, marking it out as a class apart. That also means there is one for everyone. The 1.0 TSI petrol engine is a smaller unit, but it still offers a fine balance of power, drivability, tractability, and efficiency. With 85 kW (115 hp) and a meaty 178 Nm, it brings more than enough grunt for everyday use, working well both inside the city as well as when heading out on the highway. The breadth of performance of this award-winning engine is truly surprising, and it delivers the goods when you need and how you need it. That said, Volkswagen offers two gearbox choices—a slick and smooth six-speed manual as well as a proper torque-converter automatic with six speeds. That puts full control and maximum convenience in your hands. And with the way they are engineered, those characteristics are not mutually exclusive; both versions are equally pleasurable to drive and have that extra fun factor from an engagement perspective that is hard to find even in some premium sedans today.

The Virtus wears many hats. There are two distinct variants, too, the more luxurious “Chrome” and the engaging and sportier “Sport”, plus a palette of exciting colour options. However, we, at Car India, find that the 1.5 TSI version of the Virtus, the GT Plus, is actually quite wondrous to experience. Yes, there’s a manual option, but there is also the choice of Volkswagen’s legendary DSG (or DirectShift Gearbox). This automatic transmission uses two clutches and separate gear shafts for odd and even gears—gears one, three, five, and seven are on one shaft; while gears two, four, and six are on the other shaft. The engineering marvel of a transmission that it is, it allows gear shifts in a matter of milliseconds, making for seamless power delivery. What’s more, when one gear is selected, and in drive, the system is ready to switch either one gear up or down—on the other shaft, remember—so the entire operation process is lightning-quick.

The funny thing is that the same factor which brings the adrenaline rush is also responsible for its outstanding efficiency. The 1.5 TSI EVO engine in the Virtus GT uses advanced Active Cylinder Technology. Yes, it’s exactly as it sounds. At low speed or when the engine is under less load, such as when coasting at highway speed with minimal accelerator pressure, it cuts off half the cylinders and runs on just two—still providing plenty of drive to maintain momentum and keep going smoothly, but with significantly enhanced fuel economy. What’s more, if a burst of performance is needed, for instance, to overtake a slower-moving vehicle, a flex of the right foot is all it takes to seamlessly switch to firing on all cylinders and deliver the acceleration needed to get the job done. No compromises, no inconsistencies, and no inconvenience whatsoever; just impressive performance.

The engine and drivetrain are one aspect, but they’re complemented by the well-calibrated steering, excellent suspension, communicative chassis, supportive seats, and precise responsiveness, all of which add up to deliver a pure driving experience. And it’s not just about engineering. The spoils offered in the cabin make every drive, short or long, an experience to remember.

Volkswagen has equipped the Virtus with a slew of modern goodies to keep other occupants just as engaged and happy as the one in the driver’s seat. From wireless charging to a big touchscreen with several integrated functions, smartphone mirroring, plus USB Type-C ports to plug in your choice of tunes, the list is extensive. The smart storage spaces in the cabin are practical, and there is a huge 521-litre boot for the big bags. It’s the big things that are noticed, but it’s the little things that add up and count the most. What it does is make the Volkswagen Virtus an incredibly complete package. And it’s a prime example of German engineering and thoughtful practicality. That’s the VW Virtus for you, a cool car no matter how oppressive the heat.