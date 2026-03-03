New Mercedes V-Class Luxury Van – What You Need to Know

The all-new V-Class from Mercedes-Benz is launching on 2 March and it will be available with many firsts. Here is the break-down on all the new aspects of the globally revered luxury van.

First time as an XL: The new V-Class is being launched only in the extralang (extra long) wheelbase format for India. That means a wheelbase stretched to 3,430 mm and an overall length of 5,370, longer than even the long-wheelbase S-Class! The V-Class XL measures 1,928 mm wide and 1,880 mm high and is being offered in AMG Line trim, including a star-studded grille, Multibeam LED headlights, power-sliding rear doors, power tail-gate with split, logo projector, 18-inch alloy wheels with 245/45 tyres, and a choice of five colours.

First time with three seating layout choices: There will be three rows of seats as standard. However, the layout can be customized to feature all front-facing seats, or a rear-facing second row of seats (for conference mode), or the third row can be removed entirely for a four-seat forward-facing configuration. The seats are all fully-loaded first-class luxury units, including ventilation for all three rows; thus the third-row seats weigh in excess of 100 kg each. The second row also featured powered slide and recline functions with ventilation and massage. There is no sliding console this time, making for even more space for occupants with an added air of quality. Safety kit is substantial with advanced assistance systems, including Active Distance Assist Distronic cruise control, Attention Assist, Blind Spot Assist, parking package with 360° camera, and extended curtain airbags from the A- to the D-pillar.

First time with engine choices: Mercedes-Benz India will offer the V 300 petrol and the V 300 d diesel, both of which use 2.0-litre, four-cylinder, turbocharged direct injection engines. The V 300 is a 48-volt mild-hybrid 1,999-cc unit and produces 231 hp and 370 Nm. The V 300 d is the “OM654” high-pressure common-rail diesel with a heftier 237 hp and 500 Nm. Both use the 9G-Tronic nine-speed automatic transmission that drives the rear wheels.

First spec with AIRMATIC suspension: This is the first time the Mercedes-Benz V-Class luxury van will be offered with the signature AIRMATIC air suspension with dynamic damping control. The extra long-wheelbase model weighs between 2.3 and 2.4 tonnes and needs the advanced suspension to maintain performance and handling characteristics that three-pointed star owners can be proud of. The V 300 duo can sprint from 0-100 km/h in around eight seconds and breach 200 km/h; although official numbers are yet to be announced.

The Mercedes-Benz V 300 XL and V 300 d XL AMG Line models are being imported as CBU (completely built-up units) and have a starting price of Rs 1.40 crore (ex-showroom). Mercedes also have a series of accessories and packs on offer.