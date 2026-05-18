BRABUS BODO unveiled at FuoriConcorso

A 1,000 hp tribute to founder Bodo Buschmann arrives as BRABUS’ first true coachbuilt supercar

German tuning giant BRABUS has stepped into an entirely new territory with the unveiling of the BRABUS BODO, a limited-production Hyper-GT created as a tribute to company founder Bodo Buschmann.

Unlike BRABUS’ usual heavily modified Mercedes-AMG creations, the BODO is a full-fledged coachbuilt grand tourer with bespoke carbon-fibre bodywork, dramatic proportions and a design inspired by classic GT cars. Production will be capped at just 77 units globally, paying homage to the year BRABUS was founded in 1977.

Power comes from a hand-built 5.2-litre, twin-turbo, V12 engine producing a staggering 1,000 hp and 1,200 Nm. The rear-wheel-drive coupe can sprint from 0-100 km/h in just 3.0 seconds and has an electronically limited top speed of 360 km/h.

The car rides on forged 21-inch Monoblock Z-GT wheels wrapped in specially developed Continental SportContact 7 Force tyres. Active aerodynamics, including a multi-stage rear spoiler, help maintain stability at extreme speeds.

Inside, the cabin gets black leather, Nubuck upholstery, exposed carbon-fibre trim and bespoke embroidery featuring the BODO silhouette and Bodo Buschmann’s signature. The BODO made its global debut at the prestigious FuoriConcorso event in Italy. Prices are not disclosed for this limited edition vehicle, but we can expect it to not be easy on the bank account to really drive home its exclusivity.