2027 Volkswagen Golf R 24H Unveiled

The 25th-anniversary iteration of the iconic R line is aimed at conquering one of the world’s toughest races.



Volkswagen has taken the wraps off a radical new iteration of its iconic Golf hot hatch. Called the Golf R 24H, it signals Volkswagen’s return to endurance racing, specifically the 2027 Nürburgring 24 Hours.

The timing of the project carries symbolic weight as well, considering the 2027 race will coincide with the 25th anniversary of Volkswagen’s R performance division, first introduced with the Golf R32 in 2002. By returning to the Nürburgring, Volkswagen aims to reinforce the performance credentials of its “R” badge on a global stage.

Developed in collaboration with Max Kruse Racing, the Golf R 24H has so far been revealed in concept form, offering a preview of the race car currently in development. Volkswagen says the project underscores a renewed commitment to performance engineering and motorsport heritage.

The car’s design is a dramatic departure from the production Golf R. A wide-body stance, enlarged air intakes, aggressive front splitter, and a towering rear wing highlight its aerodynamic focus. Every element has been optimised for high-speed stability and endurance, with the sole aim of surviving the 24-hour challenge on one of motorsport’s most grueling events. Often referred to as the “Green Hell” , the Nordschleife circuit is infamous for its punishing layout and relentless demands on both machine and driver.

Now, while the technical specifications of the Golf R 24H remain under wraps, Volkswagen has confirmed that it will retain the signature all-wheel-drive system, with the overall platform further enhanced with race-specific upgrades, including advanced cooling systems, lightweight construction, and track-tuned suspension. Company officials have described the Golf R 24H as the most extreme version of the model ever created, positioning it as both a competitive race car and a showcase of Volkswagen’s engineering capabilities.

As development continues, anticipation is building around Volkswagen’s return to endurance racing—one that could see the Golf R evolve from a road-going hot hatch into a formidable contender on the world stage.