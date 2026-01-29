Motul Unveils Dual-Tech Strategy: EV Thermal Fluids and Alternative Fuel Lubricants at SIAT 2026

Lubricant specialist balances electric vehicle cooling solutions with hydrogen ICE research as industry navigates propulsion transition

Motul India leveraged SIAT Expo 2026 in Pune to display a technology portfolio addressing the automotive sector’s central challenge: maintaining support for combustion engines while developing capabilities for an electric future whose timeline remains uncertain in emerging markets.

The French lubricant specialist, established in 1853, introduced its E-Gen fluid technology platform engineered for thermal management in electrified vehicles. These fluids tackle cooling demands across electric motors, battery assemblies, and power electronics—systems that produce substantial heat affecting EV dependability and efficiency. The company characterized E-Gen as awaiting infrastructure maturity, recognizing that large-scale deployment depends on accelerated EV penetration in regions like India.

Alongside its electric vehicle technologies, Motul showcased NGEN, a sustainable lubricant range using base oils derived from re-refined lubricants. The approach aligns with circular economy principles, though the company framed NGEN as a long-term sustainability initiative rather than an immediate market product.

The expo presentation also included early-stage lubricant technologies for hydrogen internal combustion engines, reflecting Motul’s research investments in alternative propulsion systems before they reach commercial viability. Dr Julien Plet, Global Head of R&D at Motul, emphasized this dual focus: “Motul’s research and development teams across geographies continue to focus on advancing lubricant performance for existing powertrains while developing technologies aligned with future mobility needs and local market conditions.”

Motul used the platform to highlight its race-to-road engineering philosophy through validated collaborations. The company displayed a lubricant that received Mercedes-Benz approval, meeting the German automaker’s global performance benchmarks. A separate lubricant developed with Toyota Racing Development demonstrated how motorsport environments serve as testing grounds for real-world applications.

These partnerships underscore Motul’s position in the automotive supply chain. The company maintains relationships with manufacturers and motorsport teams including the 24 Hours of Le Mans, MotoGP, and Dakar Rally, using competition environments to validate technologies before broader release.

Nagendra Pai, CEO of Motul India & South Asia, described SIAT Expo as “a key platform for future mobility” and positioned the company to lead solutions across electrification, sustainability, and alternative fuels as India’s automotive sector transitions.

With operations in 160 countries, Motul’s SIAT presentation reflects a calculated bet: investing in multiple propulsion technologies while the industry’s long-term direction remains uncertain. The approach hedges against the unpredictable timeline of electrification in emerging markets, where infrastructure and adoption patterns continue to evolve.