Tata Punch Gets A Midlife Refresh From Rs 5.59 lakh

There’s a bunch of new bits inside and out for the facelifted Tata Punch



Since 2021, the Tata Punch has chugged along rather reliably as a dependable, rugged entry point for a Tata SUV, essentially bridging the gap between the Altroz and the Nexon. It was long overdue for a proper update, and that’s exactly what has happened, with the facelifted Tata Punch being launched at prices ranging from Rs 5.59 lakh to Rs 9.79 lakh (ex-showroom, India). Fortunately, this facelift isn’t just a simple nip and tuck as a lot has changed inside and out.

Variant 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol+ CNG 1.2-litre turbo-petrol MT AMT MT AMT MT Smart Rs 5.59 lakh – Rs 6.69 lakh – – Pure Rs 6.49 lakh – Rs 7.49 lakh – – Pure+ Rs 6.99 lakh* Rs 7.54 lakh* Rs 7.99 lakh* Rs 8.54 lakh – Adventure Rs 7.59 lakh* Rs 8.14 lakh Rs 8.59 lakh* Rs 9.14 lakh* Rs 8.29 lakh Accomplished Rs 8.29 lakh Rs 8.84 lakh Rs 9.29 lakh – – Accomplished+S Rs 8.99 lakh Rs 9.54 lakh – Rs 10.54 lakh Rs 9.79 lakh

* Sunroof can be had as an optional extra at Rs 35,000

When the Punch.ev showed up in 2024, you could easily differentiate between it and its ICE counterpart in its exterior design as both SUVs had their own unique identities. With the ICE Punch now getting a facelift, it has taken some inspiration from the EV. The front fascia is very different now, with a slimmer front grille, as well as sleeker DRLs. There’s a reworked front bumper with a new vertically-stacked headlamp cluster. Look around the bumper and the lower air dam is a bit more pronounced with a generous amount of cladding as well as a faux silver skid plate. Eagle-eyed viewers will also notice vertical air flaps around the outer edges of the front bumper to aid aero efficiency.

Move over to the sides and the facelifted Tata Punch’s quirky and boxy, yet rugged silhouette is largely retained with a bunch of cladding and roof rails, but there’s a new design for the 16-inch alloy wheels which keeps things fresh. At the rear, the fresher perspective continues as it now gets a connected tail lamp strip with a black casing, a bigger rear spoiler and a revised bumper design that still boasts chunky cladding. Tata Motors has also added a new Cyantific Blue body, which looks lighter and brighter than the Tornado Blue shade from the model it replaces. Overall, it is a significant change, without losing its boxy, quirky and aggressive stance from before.

Step inside and the Punch.ev similarities are even more apparent as the overall layout is largely similar that includes a new two-spoke steering wheel with the illuminated Tata logo, touch-based climate controls with toggle switches for fan speed and temperature controls, as well as refreshed seats with enhanced underthigh support and a new blue upholstery. Of course, grabbing most of the attention is the larger 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with slimmer bezels as well as the new seven-inch digital driver’s display.

That’s not all that is new in the facelifted Punch as it gains things like a wireless phone charging pad, 65W Type-C charging port, a voice-activated sunroof, a 360-degree camera, as well as emergency call and breakdown call buttons. Other key features include automatic headlamps, rain-sensing wipers, connected car technology as well as wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

In the realm of safety, six airbags are now a standard fitment with other key features including electronic stability control, auto-dimming IRVM, hill descent control, blind-spot monitor, and a tyre pressure monitoring system. Do note, the Punch facelift has secured a five-star Bharat NCAP safety rating.

Those wanting a bit more oomph from the Tata Punch, well your prayers have been answered. Not only do you retain the existing 88-hp 1.2-litre three-cylinder petrol engine, which can also be had with a bi-fuel CNG option that makes 73.5 hp in CNG mode, you now get the option of a 120-hp 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine from the Nexon. Do note that this engine can only be paired with a six-speed manual gearbox. As for the naturally aspirated petrol motor, you can have it with either a five-speed manual or five-speed AMT that now is available even in its CNG guise with paddle shifters.

Offered in six variants, the facelifted Tata Punch with all its changes and additions should keep the micro-SUV fresh against rivals like the Hyundai Exter, Citroen C3, Nissan Magnite, the Maruti Suzuki Fronx as well as the Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor.