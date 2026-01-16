Citroën Aircross X Review – Refined Revamp

The Aircross X is an update for the erstwhile Citroën C3 Aircross in terms of styling and equipment. How much has it evolved? We have a go at it.

Citroën is known for its excellent ride quality and seating comfort. The C3 was just the beginning of the French major’s charge into the compact car segment, having entered India with the big and far more premium C5 Aircross. The Aircross X is a more butch, versatile, and, well, expanded iteration of the peppy C3 hatchback. The C3 Aircross then arrived and, following the drop of the “C3” prefix, has now gained a new suffix, “X”, in line with a strategy revamp.

Make no mistake, it’s not a rushed extension job but a considerably revised and restructured attempt at delivering a credible mid-size MUV, complete with the ability to seat up to seven occupants. The Aircross X update brings with it some useful additional kit. Outside, this includes LED projector headlamps, new 17-inch alloy wheels, and bolder “Aircross X” rear badging. Inside, the quality update is telling, and the fit-and-finish feels improved overall and more refined, thanks to fewer cheap-feeling elements in the cabin that flex with the slightest of pressure. The dark brown upholstery, ventilated front seats, automatic air-conditioning, and ambient lighting work towards the target of achieving a lounge-like space.

For tech-savvy car users who want enhanced connectivity and a screen near them, Citroën has addressed their needs by adding a 10.25-inch infotainment unit complete with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, as well as a surround-view 360° camera. The driver information cluster is a seven-inch digital TFT unit, too. There is also a wireless charger and a couple of USB Type-C ports at hand. There’s one more addition, though, and that’s the Aircross X’s party trick.

A new in-car intelligent assistant, called Cara, is present. Cara activates instantly and functions as an advisor and on-trip companion, capable of taking notes, setting reminders, and even helping with finding information pertaining to the weather, maps, navigation, flight status, and even guiding with the car’s functions and other support. Based on an AI model, Cara can hold conversations, entertain, and play games, along with being able to queue up music of choice based on the mood in the car. This intelligent assistant also helps with calling and in SOS scenarios.

The Aircross X’s functionality is amplified with the MyCitroën Connect app in its new generation, which gives access to 40 smart features, including remote lock/unlock and start, checking the car’s location, activating a geo-fence, and even checking fuel status.

All these elements, of course, are on the list in the top-spec “Max” trim level, which we have here with us in the “Automatique” guise with the engine paired to an automatic transmission. The powertrain is the same as before, with the “PureTech 110” 1.2-litre, three-cylinder, turbo-petrol producing 110 hp and, in the case of the automatic, a peak 205 Nm of torque; 15 Nm more than the manual. The six-speed unit is a smooth torque-converter automatic and handles power delivery very well.

On the go, the Aircross X picks up cleanly. The pairing of a turbo-petrol engine with a smooth automatic transmission works well. There is no detectable turbo-lag, and the acceleration is quite brisk and linear. The steering, however, feels quite light. The “Flying Carpet” suspension is on the softer side, fine at urban pace and even at a higher clip, feeling quite comfortable. When tackling rough surfaces, though, it can feel quite jerky, even bouncy. That said, it is a more refined and versatile multi-utility vehicle (MUV) for those seeking flexibility. The Aircross X also receives the “Flexi Pro” third row as well as spacious, three-step reclining second-row seats, which make the most of the space on offer.

Citroën has done a good job tackling some quality issues we had noted in the older car. The range starts from a competitive Rs 8.32 lakh (ex-showroom) for the entry “You” manual trim. This Max 5+2 AT goes up to Rs 14.10 lakh. A more refined car and trimmed pricing are not too bad at all.

Story: Jim Gorde

Photography: Siddharth Dadhe