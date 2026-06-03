Special Feature: VinFast x Car India – Tech Meets Torque

We know torque, we know tech, but what happens when the two come face to face? We asked VinFast and got an interesting answer

What happens when tech meets torque? Intrigued by this question, we got in touch with the country’s youngest electric vehicle (EV) maker, VinFast, hoping to receive a lengthy email from their engineering team. Instead, VinFast sent over the VF 6 and VF 7. With two electric SUVs and a question on our hands, we headed to Mumbai to get a tech perspective from our in-house tech guru, Girish Mallya, editor of T3 India, one of the country’s leading magazines devoted to technology.

Ravi Chandnani (RC): Girish, we just drove down from Pune in the VinFast VF 6 and VF 7. Before we go for a drive, can you share with us your thoughts on the design of the VinFast products?

Girish Mallya (GM): I have to say that both the cars look amazing, and I love the minimal approach; it is like what the tech industry has been doing for some time now, and it gives both the SUVs a unique and distinctive identity. But can you tell me more about its EV platform and powertrain architecture?

RC: Sure, both the VinFast VF 6 and VF 7 are based on a platform that VinFast developed specifically for these vehicles, and both are born electric, which means that the skateboard architecture has the battery pack in the floor and the motor at the front in the VF 6. Whereas the VF 7 has dual motors, one on each axle, and the battery pack is in the floor between both the motors, making it an all-wheel-drive e-SUV. But, Girish, did you know that both SUVs come with a host of technologies you might be familiar with?

GM: Can you please elaborate on that?

RC: Both the SUVs come with internet connectivity, an app suite, wireless charging, voice commands, and ADAS. These features make both the VF 6 and VF 7 smart and connected SUVs.

GM: Yes, that sounds very similar to the way the mobile world works. Earlier, we used a desktop to communicate with the world, and now we use a small handheld device called a smartphone to stay connected and work. I think both the VinFast SUVs are similar because they take you wherever you want to go while keeping you connected to the world.

RC: And you know, running all these systems in both SUVs is an excellent battery pack, a 59.6-kWh battery pack in the VF 6 and a 70.8-kWh one in the VF 7, way more than a handheld device. What do you have to say about it?

GM: I have done my research on both SUVs, and I can tell you that the VF 6 has an excellent range of 468 kilometres on a single charge, which is 7.85 km/kWh, and the VF 7 can go 532 kilometres.

RC: Not just that, these battery packs also feature excellent thermal management, enabling both SUVs to perform optimally, whether driving in the city, high-speed cruising on the highway, or DC fast-charging up to 100 kW for the VF 6 and 110 kW for the VF 7. The battery technology and engineering used in VinFast products are excellent and made with global standards in mind.

GM: Yes, and it is not just the battery packs that are filled with technology; both the VF 6 and VF 7 come with the brilliant 12.9-inch touchscreen that not only works as an infotainment centre but also doubles as the command centre, as it integrates a lot of systems into the digital interface and the minimal yet impactful user interface provides a great user experience. The software integration VinFast has implemented is so intuitive that I felt I had already used it, even though it was my first time exploring the VF 6 and VF 7 SUVs.

RC: Yes, both the SUVs have software that is extremely easy to use, and the touchscreen command centre integrates a host of essential features within it, like headlamp control, door lock and unlock, remote boot opening, wing mirror adjustments, the entire vehicle instrument console, driving modes, air-conditioning, and the list goes on and on.

GM: I like that VinFast took a tech-led approach to designing and building the VF 6 and VF 7. Both vehicles are essentially technological marvels from Vietnam, with so much tech built into them that they can impress the tech-forward modern Indian consumer.

RC: Talking of impressing, the VF 6 and VF 7 do not compromise on traditional aspects of an automobile like driving dynamics, ride and handling, and their practical usability in Indian conditions.

GM: Of course, that aspect is your territory, so please explain to me more about it.

RC: We drove both the SUVs from Pune to Mumbai and went through the thick of Pune rush-hour traffic in the morning, and there the VF 6 felt right at home because of its compact dimensions and that excellent powertrain that we spoke about earlier. The 204 hp and 310 Nm of torque are instantly available; however, in the city, the smart drivetrain system allows you to switch to ECO mode, where power and torque are toned down for a comfortable, easy city drive. Plus, the suspension set-up can handle most of our broken roads with utmost ease.

GM: What about the VF 7?

RC: It is larger than the VF 6, has all-wheel drive, 354 hp, and a massive 500 Nm of torque. However, it is like a gentle giant that lets you cruise at low speeds with ease, and when you need to overtake other vehicles, there is ample instant torque on demand.

GM: What about the highways and corners? How do the two handle?

RC: On the highway, the ride quality of both the VF 6 and VF 7 is excellent, as both absorb everything the Indian roads have to throw at them quite well and maintain their composure. Cruising at triple-digit speeds is not a problem either, for both SUVs can attain that speed effortlessly and quickly. In the corners, they behave more like cars, especially the VF 7. Body-roll is minimal, and the steering feel and feedback are on point as both stick to their line with ease.

GM: What about safety?

RC: The platform, which both these SUVs are based on, uses high-strength materials in its construction which provide rigidity for better driving dynamics and they also provide strength for crash protection; apart from that, both come with multiple airbags and Level 2 ADAS, which includes features like lane keep assist, autonomous braking, 360-degree camera, blind spot monitoring, speed limit warning, driving distraction monitoring in the VF 7, and more. These features make both the VF 6 and VF 7 among the safest electric cars available in the market.

GM: That sounds great, and I am sure that the capable powertrain, competent ADAS system, cabin comfort, features, technology, and a whole gamut of innovation in the VF 6 and VF 7 make them aligned with VinFast’s global technology-first philosophy, which makes both the SUVs an ideal choice for the tech-forward Indian consumers.

RC: Of course, Girish, plus VinFast has positioned these two SUVs quite competitively in the Indian market. They are priced very well and offer a lot more than the competition. This makes them ideal for tech-forward Indian consumers looking to move from ICE vehicles to tech-laden EVs that are sustainable and offer excellent value for money.