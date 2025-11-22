Volkswagen Taigun – Style and Substance

The Volkswagen Taigun has proven to be just as much a showstopper as an all-rounder. Be it taking on the city or the highway and everything in between. It’s a Volkswagen and it needs to be experienced. Here is why.





Finding a car that does it all and feels good doing it is no easy move. That is, until you experience a Volkswagen. The sharp design draws you in. The quality and feel intrigues you. And, finally, the experience makes you stay. What is it about the Taigun in particular that ticks all the right boxes and makes it a winner? There is so much more than meets the eye.

Character. That’s what sets it apart. A global platform that prioritizes safety and driveability with a good amount of involvement and fun worked in for good measure ensures it delivers on all counts. From being produced right here in India in an advanced facility, laser-welded roof, five-star safety and all, to having a choice of efficient yet powerful engines, smooth transmissions and modern features and amenities, it appeals to not just the enthusiast, but also all those who know what they want. Because when you’re in a Volkswagen, the world just seems better, and safer.

The Taigun’s rugged appearance and butch styling aren’t just aesthetic. It means business. The high ground clearance, 17-inch wheels with high-profile rubber, skid-plates, and choice of Chrome or GT Line with considerably unique styling highlights, all give it a persona which makes you want to jump in and experience it first-hand.

The thing is, you can do just that. And quite easily! Volkswagen is the most accessible German brand, bringing together top-quality engineering and technology with decades of heritage and know-how at attractive value price points. The VW Taigun prices start from just Rs 11.39 lakh. That is incredible for the amount of car and tech on offer.

The 1.0 TSI engine that starts off the range is a tech-treat. A compact engine with turbocharging and stratified injection makes for incredible power and higher torque, which translates to better efficiency yet a relaxed all-day cruising ability. The choice of six-speed manual or a proper torque-converter automatic gives you the freedom to choose involvement and full control, or convenience and automation—whichever way you like it. There is the sophisticated luxury Chrome line or the sporty GT Line available with some vibrant colours to choose from. The Taigun brings some bold highlights and snazzy design elements no matter which way you go. It feels highly personalized considering the choices on offer. It is easy to find one that suits your personality and lifestyle.

If you seek more, the 1.5 TSI engine brings more power and just as incredible fuel efficiency and cruising ability. It offers a six-speed manual or a more advanced and quicker automatic, the signature Volkswagen DSG seven-speed dual-clutch transmission. With lighting-quick shifts and seamless power delivery, it takes smooth driving to the next level.

Advanced engines and transmissions aside, Volkswagen also offers a long list of premium equipment to go with the all-road SUV credentials and spacious cabin it brings. From the high-quality infotainment touchscreen and premium audio system, to advanced connectivity, navigation, wireless charging, ventilated seats and a sunroof, the Taigun has it all and more.

So, if you are looking for a strong SUV that is versatile enough to cruise the urban jungle and also has incredible highway touring ability, the Taigun offers the best of both worlds in one smart and practical package.