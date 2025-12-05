VinFast Vietnam Experience – Ecosystem

Vietnamese carmaker VinFast, part of global conglomerate Vingroup, has a vision for the future like few others. We were invited to Vietnam to witness the scale of their operation—and promise—first-hand.

What if I told you there could be a symbiotic relationship between a car, its fuel, its support and the people that make, produce and deliver everything needed to create a world straight out of a vision? If it seems outlandish, if not something that blurs the lines of possibility and probability altogether, I wouldn’t blame you. Vingroup is a Vietnamese conglomerate that is into a number of businesses from education and medicine to construction, housing, power generation and, of course, mobility and its support system. From small and affordable electric scooters to four-wheel drive electric SUVs to rival premium brands, VinFast has it all. But what is truly astonishing is the learning curve.

For a new automotive brand from a country few associate with innovation and motoring as part of their culture, the story of VinFast is something of an eye-opener. It would take a visit to Việt Nam, a stay at the Vinpearl luxury resort, flashes of VinHomes, VinSchool, VinES, and V-Green, visits to the Vinmec hospital, VinUniversity and the massive manufacturing facility in Hai Phong just to begin to comprehend the sheer scale of the organisation. And VinFast is essentially a start-up—created to be the automotive division and expand its presence in global markets. That also means less latency and red-tape in the decision-making process. We had the chance to see how VinFast electric vehicles (EV) are manufactured at the massive facility with everything needed to produce and test the cars, all on the premises.

VinFast, the automotive brand, has only really been around since 2017 and is, in fact, a start-up; so decisions are quick and the results even more so. The brand first showed up at the 2018 Paris Motor Show with a sedan and an SUV, both powered by two-litre petrol engines. The first electric car from VinFast was the VF e34 in 2021. Since then, the brand has focused on purely on the EV space with new models of various shapes and sizes being introduced. And it’s not just the VF 6 and VF 7 SUVs, they also make the compact VF 3, the larger VF e34 and VF 5, the premium VF 8 and a luxurious VF 9, all under one—gigantic—roof.

The car manufacturing facility in Hai Phong, located on Cat Hi Island within the Dinh Vu industrial district, can turn sheet metal into a car in a matter of minutes. The plant also produces two-wheelers and electric buses. Spread over 335 hectares (33.50 lakh square metres), the massive facility, or rather set of facilities, was completed in a mere 21 months. It is like a motor city which houses the operations building, manufacturing facilities for cars, electric scooters and and buses, testing, training, research and development and a whole lot more. It uses cutting-edge Industry 4.0 techniques and equipment with a high level of automation with all or parts of the production lines connected through sensors linked via the cloud or wireless internet, ensuring precise control. This enables enhanced operational efficiency where machines, production equipment, products, workers, technicians and managers interact continuously for self-monitoring and adjustments. From the press shop with heavy custom dies per model, to sections for paint, interior, electronics, components and parts, you name it; the calls are answered from inside the house. And the production can be scaled up to 9.5 lakh units by 2026. The sheer depth of the operation can leave one flabbergasted.

We were taken for a tour through the plant where the cars were being manufactured. From pressing and dies producing parts for the chassis and panels, to the doors, seats and upholstery being installed, coating, paint, lighting, suspension, brakes, wheels and tyres and badging, every process flows through seamlessly. Robot arms swivel, hold and weld, sparks fly. Roughly 4,500 spot welds are performed with about 30 cars an hour going through the presses and processes. More robots autonomously roam the shop floor, bringing parts and keeping a stock of supply for the diligent robot arms. Overhead, a VF 7 seemingly floats by on the line, heading for its next stop along the production line. The overall efficiency and strict safety protocol are telling in the brand’s commitment to deliver on its ambition. And it is quite an ambition.

VinFast Asia CEO, Pham Sanh Chau, was present for several of our trips and we were privileged with easy access to one of the brand’s top authoritative figures. Simple and approachable, he was just as eager to share details about Vietnam’s exhaustive history as he was about sharing information on the cars and their plans. The brand wants to be acknowledged as a premium car maker so the focus will be on delivering products that reflect that focus, engineering effort and commitment to quality without compromise.

The Limo Green three-row SUV will be next. The VF 8 premium SUV is likely to follow. The plan is to bring in the premium cars first to establish VinFast as an aspirational brand before more affordable models come in. ‘High quality at an affordable price’ is the mantra and the promise which VinFast aims to deliver on. And it shows.

VinFast had almost the entire car line-up on display. From the likeable VF 3 compact SUV to super-luxury, armoured Lạc Hồng 900 LX, we had them all present. The 900 LX flagship is meant for heads of state and dignitaries. It is based on the VF 9 luxury electric SUV and its CATL battery packs, but gets a special body and styling with VPAM VR7 protection, and an uprated motor configuration for a peak output of 340 kW (462 hp) with 620 Nm of torque. Even with a weight of over 5,000 kilograms, that output is enough to help it make a brisk getaway when needed. With stronger run-flat tyres, it can also travel for up to 100 kilometres with a flat. But that’s the VIP section and the 900 LX is the VI-est P there is.

On to the opposite end of the line. The VF 3 is a two-door model measuring just 3.2 metres long with a 2,075-mm wheelbase. It packs a single 32-kW rear motor good for 43.5 hp and 110 Nm. With an 18.6-kWh battery pack, it can travel for up to 215 km on a single charge. And it is offered in a wide palette of attractive colours. I’m sure many would love to see it sold in India.

The VF e34 and VF 5 were on the factory lines, but were unavailable for us to jump into in the display area. However, the VF 5 is popular a cab in Vietnam. More importantly, there’s more under the Vingroup umbrella: Green SM.

A huge fleet of VF 5 cabs are available just moments away using a dedicated VinFast app. Yes, the cars and the app—and the chargers, charging stations and even the power that juices them—everything is Vingroup. The difference with VinFast is just that. It knows that electric cars are only as clean as the electricity that powers them. Its energy solutions focus on renewables such as wind, solar, ammonia and LNG instead of coal—which makes up about 70 per cent of India’s power grid. It recognises the need to ensure clean power to extract the most “green” from its EV range and help it stand true to the cause of sustainability.

Next to the VF 3 were the VF 6 and VF 7; allowing me to get inside and experience them first-hand for the first time. What immediately is evident is their attention to detail. Yes, the interior in the VF 3 and even the VF 6 is quite simple and basic, but the way it is put together is solid. The ergonomics are excellent and the levels of comfort, space and practicality are extremely high. That is enough to set them apart from the crop of cars in the segment, most of which promise a lot on paper but fail to satisfy the senses in the real world. Higher-spec models also bring Level 2 ADAS and further enhanced convenience and safety equipment.

The VF 8 is a proper big SUV. Yes, it’s electric and heavy but it offers a sumptuous interior with the spoils of a larger luxury vehicle. Seat adjustments for the rear seats are as good as the first row, with slide and recline adding to flexibility. Fit, finish, quality of material and appointments are all impeccable and reflect learnings comparable to legacy auto makers with decades of experience. VinFast is not messing around.

VinFast is alive and kicking and it has an entire ecosystem prepared to create its own little “Vinworld”. Eerily enough, dare I say, it’s almost like a velvet-gloved tender for world domination. Vingroup builds the homes, hospitals and schools for children, the university to groom them into their specialisation, power and infrastructure to fuel their nourishment and produce bikes, cars, buses and the support system, soft and hard, to build the momentum and keep it going strong. There is promise and there are plans to bring all of these things to India too. Although our visit was primarily to ride the new range of electric scooters, which are expected to arrive in India in 2026, we media folk were given the star treatment and also shown around many more facilities, from the Vinmec hospital to VinUniversity. All while going past the many VinHomes projects which abound the highways. The presence of Vingroup in Vietnam is staggering. And the brand is only just starting up in India; plant and all.

VinFast has been extremely proactive in ensuring their customer touchpoints in India are not just accessible but also widespread. Their dealer partners were steadily taken on board and premium experience centres were inaugurated, starting with Surat in July and then Chennai, the largest one, in early August. In a matter of months, there were a total of 24 operational dealerships, each ready to welcome patrons of the exciting new brand and offer them an insight into the VinFast experience. The numbers are only going to grow. Looks like the company, with all its choices thus far, will be vindicated.